Warner Lauds Boeing’s MoveTo Arlington

Thursday, May 5 – Virginia’s U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner released the following statement after Boeing announced that its Arlington, Virginia campus just outside Washington, D.C. will serve as the company’s global headquarters:

“For well over a year, I’ve been making my case to Boeing senior leadership that Virginia would be a great place for its headquarters, and late last year, I was happy to learn that my efforts were successful. As the former Governor of Virginia, I was proud to secure Virginia’s standing as the best state for business and the best-managed state, among other honors, and I’ve been proud to work in my role as Senator to help continue to cultivate the kind of pro-business environment that world-class companies like Boeing need to grow and thrive.”