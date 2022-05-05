Falls Church Calendar: May 5 — 11, 2022

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, May 5

Walk-in Tech Clinic. A tech tutor is available every Thursday at Thomas Jefferson Library to help visitors with their questions and issues. 703-573-1060. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10 — 11 a.m.

Falls Church Fiber Artists. Those interested in knitting and crocheting are invited to a weekly activity group at Mary Riley Styles Public Library. Call 703-248-5030 for more information. (120 N. Virginia Ave) 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Spring Storytime. Mary Riley Styles Public Library invites children ages 2 — 4 and their caregivers to a morning of storytime and songs. Register online at mrspl.librarycalendar.com. Masks not required. (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church.) 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Storytime Fun. Tysons-Pimmit Library hosts a morning of songs, stories, and activities for toddlers/preschoolers and their caregivers. Registration not required. Best for ages 2 — 5. 703-790-8088. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church.) 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Woodrow Wilson Preschool Storytime. Attendees will learn Spanish and/or Sign Language words as they fit with the activity. Geared towards ages 3 — 5 with an adult caregiver. Masks required; limited to 15 visitors. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Ukulele Thursday. Thomas Jefferson Library invites families to a morning of stories and music. Geared towards children up to 5 years of age. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

2022 F.C. Arts All Member Show (On-going). Ending on Sunday, May 8. The F.C. All Members Show highlights an extensive variety of art created by over one hundred local artists. Visit fallschurcharts.org for more information. (700 W. Broad St, Falls Church, VA.) Wednesday — Saturday, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m.

SEO & Content Marketing Virtual Workshop. F.C. Chamber of Commerce will present a workshop for both marketing beginners and experts to assist in creating actionable marketing goals. Held online via Zoom. Register at fallschurchchamber.org to receive a meeting invite. 12 — 1 p.m.

Pastel & Gouache: Mixed Media Painting. Instructor Richard Levine is conducting an on-going course on mixed media art at the F.C. Art Gallery. Visit fallschurcharts.org to register. (700 W. Broad St, Falls Church.) 1 — 3 p.m.

New Yorker Discussion Group (On Zoom). Discussion group for readers of the New Yorker, meeting on the first Thursday of the month. Print copies of the article for discussion can be picked up at the Senior Center (223 Little Falls St, Falls Church) or at Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church). Email Pete Sullivan ([email protected]) for a meeting invite. 2 — 3 p.m.

Butterfly Gardening with Native Plants. Tysons-Pimmit Library presents a seminar on creating a butterfly-friendly habitat in one’s own yard. Led by Margaret Chatham, long-time member of the Virginia Native Plant Society (VNPS). (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church.) 2 — 3:30 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo Taco Pop Up. Chef Kelvin Barahona will pop up at Audacious Aleworks with fresh tacos and beer. Fifty cents of each taco sold will go to the Falls Church Education Foundation. (110 E. Fairfax St, Falls Church.) 4 — 8 p.m.

English Conversation Group. Small, in-person conversation group at Thomas Jefferson Library for those learning English. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church.) 3 — 4 p.m.

Healing Hands Massage Workshop. Interactive workshop at Body Dynamics focused on the history and practice of massage with a demonstration of three basic approaches. (410 South Maple Ave, Suite 100, Falls Church.) RSVP online at fallschurchchamber.org. 6:30 — 8 p.m.

District Trivia. Weekly trivia at Clare and Don’s. 703-532-9283. (130 N. Washington St, Falls Church). 7 p.m.

Solace Outpost Trivia. Trivia every Tuesday and Thursday. First and second place teams win gift cards. 571-378-1469. (444 W. Broad St, Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Friday, May 6

Davis Mansion Tours (On-going). The Davis Mansion provides guests with a first-person look at history. Registration required; tours offered weekly on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at 10 and 11 a.m. as well as 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Visit insidenovatix.com or call 703-777-2414 for information. (17269 Southern Planter Lane, Leesburg, VA 20176.)

Sensory Time. A quieter, sensory-friendly storytime presented at Thomas Jefferson Library. Best for kids ages 1 — 3. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11:30 a.m.

Origami Flower Making. Thomas Jefferson Library invites all interested adults to an afternoon of origami flower-making. Participants will learn 3 — 5 origami flower patterns. Beginners to intermediate level crafters. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 1 — 2 p.m.

F.C. Arts Academic Drawing Classes. Part of a continuing course centering on basic academic drawing skills, led by instructor Iryna Smitchkova. $220 per student, supplies included. Register online at fallschurcharts.org/classes. F.C. Arts Gallery (700-B W. Broad St, Falls Church). 2 — 3:30 p.m.

LEGO Club for Kids. An opportunity for kids to make new friends and LEGO creations. All LEGOS provided by the library. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 4 — 5 p.m.

Chess Club for Kids. Each meeting involves chess instruction and practice games. Recommended for kids ages 6 — 13. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.

Teens Create: Improv Class. Teens will explore the basic elements of improvisation with theatre games, acting exercises, and scene studies. Best for ages 14 — 18. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church.) 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.

TJ Teen Advisory Board. High school students meet weekly to volunteer and get involved in library programming and services. Best suited for teens ages 14 — 18. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 4:30 — 5 :30 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Falls Church Farmers Market. Every Saturday, the F.C. Farmers Market features fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers, honey, and more. Covid-19 guidelines will be observed. (300 Park Ave, Falls Church). 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Congressman Beyer’s Sixth Annual Women’s Conference. Congressman Don Beyer will host his Sixth Annual Women’s Conference to discuss topics such as women’s economic empowerment, the various issues facing women in the workplace, and the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment. George Mason University, Arlington Campus (3351 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA). 8:30 — 11 a.m.

Plein Air (Outdoor) Watercolor Painting. Led by watercolor instructor Rajendra KC. Geared towards all levels. $200 per participant; register online at fallschurcharts.org/classes. F.C. Arts Gallery (700-B W. Broad St, Falls Church). 10 a.m. — 12 p.m. and 1 — 3 p.m.

Cherry Hill Open House Tours. Free tours available at Cherry Hill historic farmhouse, Saturday mornings through Oct, provided by trained volunteer docents. Visit cherryhillfallschurch.org for more information. Cherry Hill Farmhouse (312 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA). 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Visit with an Illustrator. Thomas Jefferson Library will be hosting storytime, Q&A, and a drawing activity with the illustrator of “Mi Casa is My Home,” Zara Gonzalez Hoang. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church.) 11 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Learn Vietnamese. Participants will be able to learn and practice Vietnamese with a native speaker. Walk-ins welcome. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 12 — 1 p.m.

GIVE Tutoring. Free tutoring for children in kindergarten — 6th provided by GIVE, a high school student-run non-profit organization. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 12 — 2 p.m.

Window Washing Party for Teens. Volunteer opportunity for teens at Thomas Jefferson Library. Pizza and beverages provided. For ages 14 — 18. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 1 — 3 p.m.

Wine Tasting Saturdays. Dominion Wine & Beer hosts wine tasting every Saturday, conducted by an industry professional. Call 703-533-3030 for information. Located in the back parking lot; no reservations required. (107 Rowell Ct, Falls Church.) 1 p.m. — 4 p.m.

DIY Mother’s Day Cards. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library invites children ages 8 — 12 to drop by and create a special card to give to one’s mom or mom figure the weekend before Mother’s Day. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church.) 1 — 2 p.m.

Paws to Read with Lucy. Visitors can read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog, at Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church.) 2 — 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 8

NOVA Central Farm Markets. This year-round market features meat, fish, cheese, produce, dairy, baked goods, and other finds. Visit nova.centralfarmmarkets.com for more information. (543 Beulah Road, Vienna, VA 22180.) 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.

F.C. Arts Abstract Painting Class. Part of a continuing summer course, led by instructor Bryan Jernigan. For artists of all levels. $250 per student. Register online at fallschurcharts.org/classes. F.C. Arts Gallery (700-B W. Broad St, Falls Church). 9:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

Mother’s Day Tea at Cherry Hill. A special tea session hosted by a docent in period clothes who will discuss a mother’s role in the mid-19th century. Guests will enjoy tea sandwiches, assorted sweets, warm scones and bottomless tea. Contact Cherry Hill Farmhouse at [email protected] or visit cherryhillfallschurch.org for more information. Registration required. 2 — 4 p.m.

Monday, May 9

Robotic Bookmark Painting. Doug and Arizona McClaw will host a bookmark painting class with Sphero robots. Best for pre-school age children. No registration necessary. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 11:30 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Spring Storytime. Mary Riley Styles Public Library will host a morning of songs, rhymes, and stories for children between the ages of 2 — 4, along with an adult caregiver. Register online at mrspl.librarycalendar.com. (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church.) 10:30 — 11 a.m.

FCA Artist Cafe and Critique. Monthly Falls Church Arts discussion and critique group, held online through Zoom the first Monday of each month. Open to all. Visit fallschurcharts.org for more information. 12 — 2 p.m.

Parkinson’s Foundation Communication Club. Meeting online every Monday, the group helps attendees practice speaking louder and clearer. Led by Susan I. Wranik, Board Certified Speech-Language Pathologist. Presented by the Kensington of Falls Church. Email Kayla Peters ([email protected]) for more information. 3 — 4 p.m.

Read to the Dog. Visitors will be able to read aloud to Stella, a trained therapy dog. For all ages. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov or call 703-790-8088. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 4 — 4:15 p.m.

Maker Mondays. Attendees will be able to create with Legos, Keva Planks, Squigz, Mega Magnets, Magna-Cars, Marble Run, Gears, and more. Materials provided by Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 5 — 6 p.m.

Sight Words Bingo. Weekly bingo night for school-age children. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 5:30 — 6 p.m.

Nonfiction Book Discussion Group. For May, the group will discuss The Constitution of Knowledge: A Defense of Truth by Jonathan Rausch. Meeting virtually through Zoom the second Monday of the month. Register online at mrspl.librarycalendar.com. 7 — 8 p.m.

ESOL Conversation Group. Online group for those looking to practice English, meeting online every Monday via Zoom. Email Marshall Webster ([email protected]) for an invite. Presented by Mary Riley Styles Public Library. 7 — 8:30 p.m.

IB Student Art Show. The International Baccalaureate Art Show will run from Monday, May 9 — Friday, May 13. Public viewing opening nights are set for Wednesday, May 11 and Thursday, May 12, from 7 — 9 p.m. Meridian High School lobby (121 Mustang Alley, Falls Church).

One-on-One English Practice. Visitors will practice English with a Thomas Jefferson Library volunteer. One session per week. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church.) 7:30 — 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10

F.C. Chamber Board of Directors Meeting. Virtual meeting for the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Meeting. Email Elise Neil Bengston ([email protected]) for more information. 8 — 9 a.m.

Spanish Conversation Group. An intermediate — advanced level group for those seeking to practice Spanish with a native speaker. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11:30 a.m.

Basic Computer and Internet Skills. Attendees will learn basic computer and internet skills with Thomas Jefferson Library volunteers. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 1 — 2 p.m.

F.C. Arts Watercolor Painting. Part of an ongoing course, led by instructor Rajendra KC. $200 per student. Register online at fallschurcharts.org/classes. F.C. Arts Gallery (700-B W. Broad St, Falls Church). 3 — 5 p.m.

Movie Night at Thomas Jefferson Library. Presentation of “Like the Clouds, Like the Wind,” a classic anime film based on the novel “Inner Palace Harem Story,” rated PG-13. First come, first serve basis. No outside food or drink permitted. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 6 — 8 p.m.

Great Books Discussion Series. For this upcoming meeting, the group will discuss Death in the Woods by Sherwood Anderson. Held online through Zoom. Presented by Mary Riley Styles Public Library. Email Marshall Webster ([email protected]) for a meeting invitation. 7 — 8:45 p.m.

Trivia Night at the Casual Pint. Weekly trivia. 703-286-0995. (6410 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7 — 8 p.m.

Trivia Tuesday at Audacious Aleworks. Weekly trivia. The winning team will receive a gift card and entry into online championships. 571-303-0177. (110 E Fairfax St, Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11

F.C. Arts Watercolor Painting. Part of an ongoing course, led by instructor Rajendra KC. $200 per student. Register online at fallschurcharts.org/classes. F.C. Arts Gallery (700-B W. Broad St, Falls Church). 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Pre-K Time. Thomas Jefferson Library will host a morning of songs, stories, and activities for kids ages 3 — 5 in preparation for Kindergarten. First come, first served. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

English Conversation Group. Conversation group for adults looking to practice English. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 1 — 2:30 p.m.

English Conversation Group at Woodrow Wilson Library. Beginner — intermediate level learners will be able to practice their conversation skills with library volunteers. (6101 Knollwood Dr, Falls Church). 1 — 3 p.m.

1-on-1 Computer Skills Training. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library invites interested adults to an in-person lesson on improving one’s computer and internet skills. Beginner — intermediate level. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov or call 703-790-8088. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 6:15 — 7 p.m.

Teen Art Club at MRSPL. Teen Art volunteers at Mary Riley Styles Public Library will create art displays for the library’s children’s desk. Supplies provided. Participants must be members of the teen volunteer program. Register online at mrspl.librarycalendar.com. (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church.) 6 — 8 p.m.

Author Talk: Amber Sparks. Mary Riley Styles Public Library presents an evening with Amber Sparks, author of And I Do Not Forgive You: Revenges and other Stories and The Unfinished World. (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church.) 7 — 8 p.m.

Wednesday Evening Book Group. For May, the group will discuss Passing by Nella Larsen. Register online at mrspl.librarycalendar.com; drop-ins also welcome. Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church). 7 — 8 p.m.

English for Pre-Beginners. For students with no or limited prior experience. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 6:30 — 8 p.m.

Kensington of FC: Caregiver Connect. Meeting online every month, hosted by Dr. Anya Parpura, MD, PhD. Designed to assist those caring for aging loved ones. RSVP to Kayla Peters, Director of Community Outreach, through email ([email protected]) or by calling 703-981-7883. 6:30 — 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday, May 5

Live Nation Presents: Warren Zeiders with Faren Rachels. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

The Rockits: Free Outdoor Show. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Friday, May 6

DL Funkband. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5:30 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Jameson Green: Free Outdoor Show. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

The North Star Band & The Billy Price Band. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Gordon Sterling & The People with Special Guests: Shamans of Sound. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $13. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Live Music Fridays. Solace Outpost (444 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046). 8 p.m. 571-378-1469.

Sean Tracy. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Saturday, May 7

Neighborhood Watch. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Caitlyn Smith: The High & Low Tour 2022 with Catie Offerman. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $29.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

The Quebe Sisters. Wolf Trap (1635 Trap Rd, Vienna, VA). $25. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

The Dead Tongues, Joe Westerlund. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Legwarmers: DC’s Biggest 80’s Retro Dance Party. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $25. 9:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Curtis Knocking. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, May 8

The Jazz Effect: Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. Wolf Trap (1635 Trap Rd, Vienna, VA). $24. 3 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Tuesday, May 10

Foy Vance: Signs of Life Tour. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Traditional Irish Music Session. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Wednesday, May 11

Carsie Blanton with Lilli Lewis. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.Jenn Grinels, Jesse Ruben. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

THEATRE & ARTS

Into the Woods. Taking the stories and characters from the Grimm fairy tale pantheon, James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim craft a witty, magical musical full of drama, humor, and surprises. Among the cast of characters are Cinderella, who wishes to go to the King’s festival, and Jack, who wants to sell the family cow, with “the woods” providing the backdrop for a host of tangled consequences. Directed by Helen Hayes Award-winning director Matt Conner, presented by Creative Cauldron. Sponsored by Mark Werblood, Esq., Attorney at Law. “Into the Woods” will run from Thursday, May 5 — Sunday, May 29, with shows on Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 and 7 p.m. Creative Cauldron is located at 410 S Maple Ave, Falls Church. Call 703-436-9948 or visit www.creativecauldron.org for more information.

Proof. David Auburn’s award-winning play tells the story of a brilliant math professor whose struggles with mental health echo those of his daughter, Catherine. As the story progresses, Catherine, her older sister Claire, and others have to come to terms with both their personal demons and their connections to each other. Produced by NOVA Nightsky Theater, the second slate of showings will take place on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7, from 8 — 10 p.m. NOVA Nightsky is located at 1057 W. Broad St, Falls Church, VA. For more information, visit novanightskytheater.com or call 310-597-1372.

The Upstairs Department. Playwright Chelsea Marcantel’s story takes the audience on an unexpected, ethereal journey highlighting familial love, the limits of cynicism, and the wonder of the unexplainable. The play centers on Luke who, after a serious illness, wakes up with the power to communicate with the dead. He and his skeptic sister set out to test his paranormal talent and end up summoning more than just the afterlife. The show will run through June 12, with performances on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 and 7 p.m. (4200 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA.) Call 703-820-9771 or visit sigtheatre.org for more information.

Shear Madness. Set in present-day Georgetown, “Shear Madness” is designed to engage locals and visitors alike as armchair detectives to help solve the scissor-stabbing murder of a famed concert pianist who lives above the Shear Madness unisex hairstyling salon. Combining up-to-the-minute improvisational humor as well as audience participation, “Shear Madness” delivers a unique theater experience each night. Presented by the Kennedy Center, located at 2700 F St., NW, Washington, D.C. 20566. For general questions, call 202-416-8000. Visit kennedy-center.org for more information, complete showtimes, and tickets.