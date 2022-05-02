Creative Ideas to Celebrate Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is right around the corner and if you’re still looking for something to do to treat the mom in your life, here are just a few ideas!

1. Spend time outdoors in the Little City.

Falls Church has plenty of beautiful parks that are perfect for picnics or if you’re looking for something involving more fitness, take your bikes out on the W&OD trail. Fill your picnic basket with local goodies like sandwiches from Lazy Mike’s and desserts from Bakeshop. The weather seems to finally be warming up and now is the perfect time to get outside!

The W&OD bridge. (Courtesy Photo).

2. Explore museums

Looking to get out of the City for a bit? Hop on the Metro and visit one of the many museums that the Smithsonian has to offer. If you have an art lover in your life, stop by the Hirshorn for their newly opened Yayoi Kusama exhibit “One With Eternity.” Passes will be distributed on the Hirshhorn’s plaza every open day beginning at 9:30 a.m. until all the day’s passes have been claimed. Each person over the age of 12 may claim up to two passes, based on availability. Children ages 12 and under do not need a Timed Pass if they are accompanied by an adult passholder. Each adult passholder may bring up to two children inside the exhibition and each Infinity Mirror Room.

3. Attend a concert

Head back to the 80’s with a concert by the Legwarmers at State Theater on Saturday, May 7. Dress up in your best 80’s attire and dance to your favorite songs. Note that this show is 21+ and all tickets are general admission. Not into 80’s music? There’s live music in and around the City for any and every type of genre. Check out our calendar in print and online weekly to see what bands and musicians are performing locally.

Legwarmers at State Theater on Saturday, May 7th. (Courtesy Photo).

4. Visit a winery or brewery

Grab a bottle of local wine and enjoy the views at one of many local wineries in the Northern Virginia wine area. The Winery at Bull Run will have a special Mother’s Day menu from the Paella & Tapas Place from 12 — 8 p.m. and live music from 1 — 5 p.m. Rocklands Farm Winery will have three food vendors for Mother’s Day as well as live music and are open from 12 — 6 p.m. Looking for a tour? Vino Virginia Wine Tours “offers an off-the-beaten path experience, illuminating the historical, cultural, and natural uniqueness of the Commonwealth while touring select wineries. Led by State Certified Tour Ambassadors, guests are introduced to the richness Virginia offers but is often missed or overlooked.”

5. Attend an event

Fever has tons of events happening in DC every week from candlelit concerts to immersive experiences and more. They are currently hosting the Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience, Van Gogh: the Immersive Experience, Dining in the Dark: A Unique Blindfolded Dining Experience and much more. Regardless of her interests, there’s definitely something she’ll want to go to.

6. Go for a hike

There are plenty of hiking opportunities in Virginia whether you want to stay in the City or visit the mountains. Pimmit Run Trail is nearby and open year-round. The trail is 7.5 miles, dog friendly and good for biking or walking. If you’re looking to go out of town, check out the trails at Shenandoah National Park. If you’re looking for a waterfall hike, check out Doyles River Falls.

7. Get mani/pedis

Spend a relaxing day and treat yourselves to manicures and pedicures at your favorite nail salon to kick off sandal season and the spring weather. Nothing In Between Studio offers non-toxic nail services, free from harmful ingredients such as DBP, formaldehyde and toluene. Their Falls Church location offers manicures and pedicures and their Tyson’s location offers massages in addition to nail services.

8. Visit the Farmer’s Market

The Falls Church Farmer’s Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the perfect place to pick up a last minute gift or some ingredients to cook a Mother’s Day meal! There are also plenty of other local farmers markets if you can’t attend this one. Mosaic District has markets on Thursdays and Sundays.

9. Take a camping trip

Whether you pitch a tent in your backyard or rent a camper and travel, camping is a great way to get out of the house and off of your phones to spend time connecting with each other and nature. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park camps are great for families with small children as they offer lots of recreational activities with locations in Virginia and Maryland. For something closer, try Lake Fairfax Park Campground or Prince William Forest Campground. You can also add the hikes mentioned above to your camping itinerary.

10. See a theater performance

The Northern Virginia area is lucky to have many incredible theaters nearby, including many right here in the Little City! NOVA Nightsky will be putting on “Proof” on May 6th and 7th and Creative Cauldron will be performing “Into the Woods” beginning Thursday, May 5th. Not only is this a great way to get out of the house and see a performance, but also a great opportunity to support the local arts.

11. Take family photos

When was the last time you had professional family photos taken? When was the last time you even printed a family photo? Why not hire someone to take photos that your family will cherish for years to come. Many photographers also offer special rates for “mini” sessions for holidays such as Mother’s Day so make sure to check them out.