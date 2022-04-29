Mustangs Baseball Dominates on Senior Night, Soccer Snags Win As Well

Playing in front of a packed audience for Senior Night, the Mustangs’ varsity baseball team sure looked as if they were playing with some extra incentive as they rolled over visiting Manassas Park on Friday night.



Senior pitcher Alexander Gorman-Dorsey was locked in as he made the visitors’ first inning a quick one, and then senior third baseman Thomas Downs opened the scoring as he hit senior outfielder Jack Biggs home.



Meridian was able to score four runs before Manassas Park recorded a single out, and took that same 4-0 advantage into the next frame. Gorman-Dorsey did his job once again and the Mustangs tallied up five more runs to break the game open, and the rest was merely a formality.



The lead expanded to 13-0 in the fourth and would remain as such as no fifth inning was required for the home team. Gorman-Dorsey was relieved by sophomore Grant Greiner for the final three outs.



Across the field, the boys soccer team also faced Manassas Park, and also came away with the victory. Their game was much tighter, however, as neither team scored in the first half and it remained knotted at 0-0 until the visitors scored with 28:18 remaining in the second half.



Senior Matthew Hellert was able to answer almost immediately at 27:52 to even things up again, and then the Mustangs took the lead on a penalty shot with 17:10 to go.



Junior goaltender Inigo Diz did the rest of the work, as the 2-1 score would hold until the clock hit zeroes.

Both teams will travel to Brentsville for their next games, which are set to occur next Tuesday evening.