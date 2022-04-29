Falls Church Little League: Featured ‘Game of the Week’

By Erika Toman

Griffin W. came back from a multi-week injury to lead the Gray Grandpas (Coach Wishrad, sponsor TischlerBise, Inc.) to victory Saturday, April 23. He was the team’s starting pitcher and brushed off any concerns of a lingering injury by only allowing three hits and two runs over three innings while striking out five batters. Asher S. also had a strong performance across three innings by giving up only one hit and one run while striking out three.



The Gray Grandpas team was led by triples from Griffin W. and Gavin H. as well as singles by Luke U., Henry U. and Lucas M. Gavin also chalked up three stolen bases.



For the Grizzlies (Coach Abel, sponsor Inkling Communications), Christopher T. continued his strong performance this season with two hits, a run and an RBI. On the mound, he struck out two in one inning pitched.



Isaac F. was a shining star for the Grizzlies by getting on base during each at bat as well as making a great play while manning second base. Bryce A. led things off on the mound for the Grizzlies and the pitcher gave up three runs on no hits over two innings, striking out three.



While they ultimately came up short, the Grizzlies also had hits by Henry A., Reid E., Cole B. and Noah W.

All of the FCKLL baseball teams will be in action this week. Check out the schedule here: www.fckll.org