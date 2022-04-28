Falls Church Calendar: April 28 — May 4, 2022

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, April 28

Walk-in Tech Clinic. A tech tutor is available every Thursday at Thomas Jefferson Library to help visitors with issues and questions. 703-573-1060. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10 — 11 a.m.

Falls Church Fiber Artists. Those interested in knitting and crocheting are invited to a weekly activity group at Mary Riley Styles Public Library. 703-248-5030 (120 N. Virginia Ave) 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Spring Storytime. Mary Riley Styles Public Library invites children ages 2 — 4 and their caregivers to a morning of storytime and songs. Register online at mrspl.librarycalendar.com. Masks not required. (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church.) 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Storytime Fun. Tysons-Pimmit Library will host a morning of songs, rhymes, stories, and activities for toddlers/preschoolers and their caregivers. No registration required. Best for ages 2 — 5. 703-790-8088. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church.) 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Woodrow Wilson Preschool Storytime. Attendees will learn Spanish and/or Sign Language words as they fit within the theme of the activity. Geared towards ages 3 — 5 with an adult caregiver. Masks required; limited to 15 visitors. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Ukulele Thursday. Thomas Jefferson Library invites families to a morning of stories and music. Geared towards children up to 5 years of age. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

2022 F.C. Arts All Member Show (On-going). Running through Sunday, May 8. Visitors will find a variety of art created by 119 Falls Church Arts Gallery artists. Visit fallschurcharts.org for more information. (700 W. Broad St, Falls Church, VA.) Wednesday — Saturday, 11 a.m. — 6 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Pastel & Gouache: Mixed Media Painting. Those interested in mixed media painting are invited for an afternoon session with instructor Richard Levine at the F.C. Art Gallery. Visit fallschurcharts.org to register. (700 W. Broad St, Falls Church.) 1 — 3 p.m.

English Conversation Group. Small, in-person conversation group at Thomas Jefferson Library for those learning English. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church.) 3 — 4 p.m.

District Trivia Thursdays. Weekly trivia at Clare and Don’s. 703-532-9283. (130 N. Washington St, Falls Church). 7 p.m.

Solace Outpost Trivia. Trivia every Tuesday and Thursday. First and second place teams win gift cards. 571-378-1469. (444 W. Broad St, Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Friday, April 29

Davis Mansion Tours (On-going). The Davis Mansion provides guests with a first-person look at history. Registration required; tours offered weekly on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at 10 and 11 a.m. as well as 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Visit insidenovatix.com or call 703-777-2414 for information. (17269 Southern Planter Lane, Leesburg, VA 20176.)

Sensory Time. A quieter, sensory-friendly storytime activity presented by Thomas Jefferson Library. Infant and Toddler Connection families are encouraged to attend. Ages 1 — 3. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11:30 a.m.

Chess Club for Kids. Each meeting involves chess instruction and practice games. Recommended for kids ages 6 — 13. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.

Teens Create: Improv Class. Teens will explore the basic elements of improvisation with theatre games, acting exercises, and scene studies. Best for ages 14 — 18. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church.) 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.

TJ Teen Advisory Board. High school students meet weekly to volunteer and get involved in library programming and services. Best suited for teens ages 14 — 18. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 4:30 — 5 :30 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Falls Church Farmers Market. Every Saturday, visitors will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers, honey, and more. Covid-19 health guidelines will be observed. (300 Park Ave, Falls Church). 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Visitors will be able to drop off any expired, unused, or unwanted pills and patches free and anonymously. No liquids, needles or sharps. For more information, visit takebackday.dea.gov. Outside the Police entrance of City Hall (300 Park Ave, Falls Church). 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Cherry Hill Open House Tours. Free tours available at Cherry Hill farmhouse, Saturday mornings through the month of Oct, provided by trained volunteer docents. Visit cherryhillfallschurch.org for more information. Cherry Hill Farmhouse (312 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA). 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Used Book Sale. Mary Riley Styles Public Library will be holding its April weekend book sale on Saturday, Apr. 30 and Sunday, May 1 from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. in the Upper Level Conference Room. All proceeds support library programs and services. (120 N Virginia Ave, Falls Church.)

Container Gardening. Extension Master Gardener Sandy Tarpinian will host a container gardening seminar at Mary Riley Styles Public, focusing on how to grow herbs, vegetables, and flowering plants in patio or balcony containers. (120 N Virginia Ave, Falls Church.) 11 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Visit with an Illustrator. Thomas Jefferson Library will be hosting storytime, Q&A, and a drawing activity with the illustrator of “Mi Casa is My Home,” Zara Gonzalez Hoang. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church.) 11 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Learn Vietnamese. Participants will have a chance to learn and practice Vietnamese with a native speaker. Walk-ins welcome. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 12 — 1 p.m.

GIVE Tutoring. Free tutoring for children in kindergarten — 6th provided by GIVE, a high school student-run non-profit organization. Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 12 — 2 p.m.

Wine Tasting Saturdays. Dominion Wine & Beer hosts wine tasting every Saturday, conducted by an industry professional. Call 703-533-3030 for information. Located in the back parking lot; no reservations required. (107 Rowell Ct, Falls Church.) 1 p.m. — 4 p.m.

DIY Mother’s Day Cards. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library invites children ages 8 — 12 to drop by and create a special card to give to one’s mom or mom figure the weekend before Mother’s Day. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church.) 1 — 2 p.m.

Paws to Read with Lucy. Visitors will be able to read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog, at Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church.) 2 — 3 p.m.

Family Movie: Encanto. Woodrow Wilson Library will be showing “Encanto” (2021), rated PG, for family movie night. Covered drinks welcome; no food is allowed. Masks optional. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. (6101 Knollwood Dr, Falls Church.) 3 — 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 1

The Arc of Northern Virginia’s Corporate & Community Team Challenge. The Team Challenge brings together companies and community members to raise funds in service of vital programs, services, and advocacy work for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For information and to register, visit thearcofnova.org/events/team-challenge-2022. Burke Lake Park, Shelter C (7315 Ox Rd, Fairfax Station, VA). 7:30 a.m.

NOVA Central Farm Markets. This year-round market features meat, fish, cheese, produce, dairy, baked goods, and other finds. Visit nova.centralfarmmarkets.com for more information. (543 Beulah Road, Vienna, VA 22180.) 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Falls Church Women’s History Walk. The Friends of Cherry Hill Foundation is supporting the 2022 Women’s History Walk, a self-guided 2-mile loop from City Hall to Cherry Hill Park. Docents will be present to provide guidance, directions, and information. For more information, visit cherryhillfallschurch.org. (312 Park Ave, Falls Church.) 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Meridian HS All Night Grad Party Fundraiser. A silent auction will take place at Clare and Don’s in support of the All Night Grad Party. Email [email protected] with items to donate. (130 N. Washington St, Falls Church.) 3 — 6 p.m.

Monday, May 2

Spring Storytime. Mary Riley Styles Public Library will host a morning of songs, rhymes, and stories for children between the ages of 2 — 4, along with an adult caregiver. Register online at mrspl.librarycalendar.com. (120 N. Virginia Ave, Falls Church.) 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Storytime Fun for Preschoolers. Songs, rhymes, stories, and activities for toddlers/preschoolers and adult caregivers. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

FCA Artist Cafe and Critique. Monthly Falls Church Arts discussion and critique group, held online through Zoom the first Monday of each month. Open to all. Visit fallschurcharts.org for more information. 12 — 2 p.m.

Parkinson’s Foundation Communication Club at the Kensington. The Parkinson’s Communication Club takes place online every Monday, led by Susan I. Wranik, Board Certified Speech-Language Pathologist. The Club helps attendees practice speaking louder and clearer in a group environment. Email Kayla Peters ([email protected]) for more information. 3 — 4 p.m.

Read to the Dog. Visitors will be able to read aloud to Daisy, a trained therapy dog. Suitable for all ages. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov or by calling 703-790-8088. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 4 — 4:15 p.m.

Maker Mondays. Attendees will be able to build with Legos, Keva Planks, Squigz, Mega Magnets, Magna-Cars, Marble Run, Gears, and more. Materials provided by Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 5 — 6 p.m.

ESOL Conversation Group. Online group for those looking to practice English, meeting every Monday via Zoom. Email Marshall Webster ([email protected]) for an invite. Presented by Mary Riley Styles Public Library. 7 — 8:30 p.m.

One-on-One English Practice. Visitors will practice speaking English with a Thomas Jefferson Library volunteer. One session per week. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church.) 7:30 — 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3

Spanish Conversation Group. An intermediate — advanced level group for those seeking to practice their Spanish with a native speaker. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11:30 a.m.

Basic Computer and Internet Skills. Attendees will learn basic computer and internet skills with Thomas Jefferson Library tech volunteers. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 1 — 2 p.m.

Trivia Night at the Casual Pint. Weekly trivia. 703-286-0995. (6410 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7 — 8 p.m.

Trivia Tuesday at Audacious Aleworks. Weekly trivia. The winning team of 1 — 6 will receive a gift card and entry into online quarterly championships. 571-303-0177. (110 E Fairfax St, Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4

May the Fourth Be With You (All Day). Tysons-Pimmit Library will have Star Wars-themed crafts and activities throughout the day. Best for kids ages 5 — 12. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church.)

Pre-K Time. Thomas Jefferson Library will host a morning of songs, stories, and activities for kids ages 3 — 5 in preparation for Kindergarten. First come, first served. (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

English Conversation Group. Conversation group for adults looking to practice their English. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 1 — 2:30 p.m.

English Conversation Group at Woodrow Wilson Library. Beginner — intermediate level learners will be able to practice their conversation skills with a library volunteer. (6101 Knollwood Dr, Falls Church). 1 — 3 p.m.

English for Pre-Beginners. For students with no or limited prior experience. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 6:30 — 8 p.m.

Kensington of FC: Caregiver Connect. Meeting online every month, hosted by Dr. Anya Parpura, MD, PhD. Designed to assist those caring for aging loved ones. RSVP to Kayla Peters, Director of Community Outreach, through email ([email protected]) or by calling 703-981-7883. 6:30 — 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday, April 28

Raul Malo. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $49.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Joe Vann with Jo Schornikow. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Jamison Green Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Friday, April 29

2nd Sole. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

DL Funkband. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5:30 p.m. 703-532-9283.

So Fetch: A 2000’s Dance Party. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $12. 9 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Brook Yoder. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 6:30 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Al Stewart with the Empty Pockets. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Live Music Fridays at Solace. Solace Outpost (444 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046). 8 p.m. 571-378-1469.

Choir! Choir! Choir!. Wolf Trap (1635 Trap Rd, Vienna, VA). $24. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Young Relics. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Scott McMahon. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Saturday, April 30

The Music School Open Mic. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 12 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Tex Rubinowitz Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Half Pint Harry. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Brook Yoder. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 6:30 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Lucy Kaplansky. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $25. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Janis Ian: Celebrating Our Years Together — Last North American Tour. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Passport to the World of Music: Irene Jalenti. Creative Cauldron (410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church). $30. 7:30 p.m. 703-436-9948.

Chapter 11 Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

NOMAD. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Land of Talk with Zoon. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 10 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Sunday, May 1

All-Beatles Music Experience — Get Back: The Apple Core. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $16. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Kingston Trio. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Tuesday, May 3

Ladywood. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-532-9283.

The Great Guitars featuring Martin Taylor, Frank Vignola & John Jorgenson. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $39.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Bachelor Boys Band. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

LA Santa Cecilia with Bongo District. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $20. 7 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Traditional Irish Music Session. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Wednesday, May 4

Jeff “Skunk” Baxter featuring CJ Vanston with Gooding. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $39.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Holly Montgomery: “Sorry For Nothing” Record Release. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

THEARTER & ARTS

Thursday, Apr. 28

The Upstairs Department. Playwright Chelsea Marcantel (author of Airness, Everything is Wonderful) channels the unexpected in an ethereal journey of familial love, the limits of cynicism and how to explain the unexplainable. The story centers on Luke, who, after a serious illness, awakens with the power to communicate with the dead. He and his skeptic sister set out to test his paranormal talent at the Lily Dale Spiritualist community, where their discoveries end up summoning more than just spirits from the afterlife. Directed by Holly Twyford. Running through June 12, with performances on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 and 7 p.m. (4200 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA.) Call 703-820-9771 or visit sigtheatre.org for more information.

Friday, Apr. 29

Proof. Written by David Auburn and presented by NOVA Nightsky Theater, “Proof” tells the story of a brilliant math professor whose struggles with mental health echo those of his daughter, Catherine. As the story progresses, Catherine, her older sister Claire, and others have to come to terms with both their personal demons and their connections to each other. The show will take place on Friday, Apr. 29 and Saturday, Apr. 30, as well as on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7, from 8 — 10 p.m. NOVA Nightsky Theater is located at 1057 W. Broad St, Falls Church. For more information, visit novanightskytheater.com or call 310-597-1372.