Letter to the Editor: In Response to Alex Lu’s LTE

Editor,



Regarding Mr Lu’s letter (NP -— 3/24) and the amenities that school busses should be equipped with.



I hope that children who take school busses on very cold mornings are dressed for the weather as they go out their door. As for the Falls Church City school busses, the children do not ride the busses for very long to spend money on the items you mentioned. Question however, what is a “fuzzy floor”?



I cannot speak for other school districts, but those amenities you mentioned would be very expensive. And as we read every school district has budget issues and I am guessing the amenities you mentioned are on bottom of the list of items they truly need. Raising teacher salaries are on the top of list.



Barb Molino

Falls Church