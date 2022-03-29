F.C. Council Votes Final OK For ‘Founders Row 2’

Tuesday, March 29 — The Falls Church City Council approved yet another large scale mixed use project for its downtown corridor Monday night, by a 5-2 vote giving a final OK to what has become known as the ‘Founders Row 2’ project that will fill the space at the now vacant Rite Aid and the carpet store at the corner of W. Broad and S. West St.. The developer is the same Mill Creek outfit that is well into completing ‘Founders Row 1’ diagonally across the same intersection.



The vote came late last night after the Council received the recommendation of City Manager Wyatt Shields for the next fiscal year budget, subject to final approval on May 2, that proposes a whopping 8.5 cent reduction in the real estate tax rate while fully funding the request of the School Board.