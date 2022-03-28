Meridian High Spring Athletics Season Kicks Off

Varsity Girls Soccer at Tuscarora opened with a 3-2 loss at Tuscarora last week. (Photo: Suzanne Hladky)

Sports do not rest for very long at Meridian High School, as with the end of the winter season has immediately come the beginning of the spring one. The Mustangs’ softball, soccer, tennis, baseball, and lacrosse teams all saw their 2022 campaigns open this week, and the results were mixed.



The softball team saw their season open at home on Monday against John Lewis, a game they won by a decisive score of 13-0, but the script was flipped the next day as they traveled to Leesburg and lost 13-1 to Heritage. The boys’ varsity soccer team opened with a bang by beating Tuscarora 3-2 in overtime in front of the home crowd, while the JV team provided a solid prelude by winning their matchup 1-0. The girls’ team had to wait until Wednesday in which they traveled to Tuscarora, and came up short in a 2-3 loss.



The tennis teams played on Tuesday and Friday, with the boys’ team struggling in both matchups, first a 9-0 home defeat at the hands of Yorktown followed by dropping a 7-2 decision at Lightridge. The girls’ team also fell to Yorktown 8-1, but was able to emerge victorious over Lightridge by a score of 6-3. Varsity baseball opened up on Tuesday as well, losing 6-3 to Heritage in Leesburg, while the JV team dropped both decisions this week, falling to Heritage 10-4 on Tuesday and then losing 5-2 to Washington-Liberty on Friday, another away game.



Finally, lacrosse played on Tuesday and Thursday, with the varsity boys’ team falling 11-5 at home to Heritage in their opener and then losing again at Sidwell Friends by a score of 8-6. The boys’ JV team had some better luck, beating Heritage 10-0 in their only matchup of the week on Tuesday, and both girls’ teams dominated in their lone performances hosting Sidwell Friends on Thursday, with the varsity team winning 21-6 and the JV team achieving a 9-3 victory.



Next week figures to be another full slate of action, which will be highlighted by the varsity boys’ soccer team’s trip to Tennessee on Thursday to compete in the Smoky Mountain Cup. The tournament will feature some of the nation’s most highly touted programs.