F.C.’s CBC Launches New Youth Application Process

Falls Church’s venerable Citizens for a Better City (CBC) civic organization announced this week that it is launching the application process for its ninth year of sponsoring Falls Church City youth representatives on City boards, commissions and civic groups. The Youth Representatives Initiative was started by CBC in 2014 in an effort to involve the City’s youth in local government, support boards and commissions and promote civic leadership development.



Applications are now available on-line or can be picked up at the Meridian High School Guidance Department. Any high school aged student interested in serving on a City board or commission or on a participating civic group board may apply. The deadline for application submissions to CBC is Friday, April 8 and interviews will be scheduled for Thursday, April 28, Friday, April 29, Saturday, April 30, and Monday, May 2.



Thirty eight Falls Church City High School students are currently serving on these groups. The CBC says it is pleased to report the program is growing in popularity as more students apply every year – especially younger siblings of those currently serving. CBC’s ultimate goal, says president Hal Lippman, is “to engender the spirit of community activism in our youth and through their interest and commitment inspire the participation of their parents.”