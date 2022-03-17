Falls Church Calendar: March 17 — 23, 2022

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, March 17 –

The D.C. Center’s Fresh Produce Program (All Day). The D.C. Center for the LGBT Community has partnered with Hungry Harvest to provide those in need with fresh farm produce. Registration for a weekly spot is required as produce is limited. Registration opens Mondays at 12 p.m.; to maintain fairness with who receives boxes, the Center will continue to utilize a lottery system. Those who registered will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. whether or not they are eligible to receive a produce box that week. No proof of residency or income is needed. Face masks are required in the building; a mask will be provided for those without one. Register at thedccenter.org/. Email: [email protected] or call 202-682-2245 for more information. (2000 14th St NW #105, Washington, DC 20009.)



Falls Church Fiber Artists. Those interested in knitting and crocheting are invited to the Mary Riley Styles Public Library for an informal, weekly knitting group. Share what you create, get advice from other knitters, or just chat while you work on your own project. All are welcome to attend. (120 N. Virginia Ave.) Call (703) 248-5030 for more information. 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.



Solace Outpost Trivia Night. Join Solace Outpost for live trivia every Tuesday and Thursday night, presented by Pour House Trivia. Come drink, eat and win. First place teams win a $30 gift card. Second place teams win a $20 gift card. (444 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.



District Trivia. Returning to Clare & Don’s every Thursday night. Bring friends and show off your trivia chops. (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 7 p.m.



“Getting Ready for the 1950 Census.” Those interested are invited to attend a virtual event sponsored by the Fairfax Genealogical Society; presented by Thomas MacIntee, professional genealogist. Free and open to the public; registration is required at www.fxgs.org. The Fairfax Genealogical Society (FxGS) provides education and training for family history researchers in the Fairfax County area. Although based in Fairfax, many of its members are not native to the area, so several of the research endeavors are not restricted to local genealogy. The Society’s interests are often national and international in scope. 7:30 p.m. — 9 p.m.

Friday, March 18 –

Davis Mansion Tours. In its 240-year history, Morven Park’s Davis Mansion transformed from a modest fieldstone house into the impressive Greek Revival building we see today. Guests will pass through living areas that include a lavish entry hall, an ornate drawing room, an elaborate dining area, a grand billiard room, and a well-stocked library, as well as an expansive kitchen and charming personal quarters. There are no ropes or barriers within the mansion museum rooms; visitors of all ages are welcome. Registration required; tours are offered on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday each week. Tickets are available for 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m., with the last tour leaving the Visitor Center at 3:00 p.m. Adult tickets are $16; guests ages 18 and under are allowed in for free. For more information, visit insidenovatix.com. (17269 Southern Planter Lane, Leesburg, VA 20176.) On-going event.



Fish Fry Fridays at Dogfish Head Alehouse. All are invited to try out a rotating selection of fried fish dishes throughout the entire month at Dogfish Head Alehouse, featuring the return of an old favorite: the fried grouper sandwich with beach fries. Email [email protected] or call 703-534-3342 for more information. (6220 Leesburg Pike.) Dogfish Head Alehouse is open 11 a.m. — 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. — 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Saturday, March 19 –

Falls Church Farmers Market. Every Saturday, visitors can find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, and so much more. Please review and abide by the Covid-19 health guidelines. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 9 a.m. — 12 p.m.



Furniture Painting Basics Class. In this class, led by Beth West, Manager of Stylish Patina, attendants will use Jolie matte paints to learn the basics of painting and waxing furniture. Much of what will be taught can be used on kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities and many other sections of one’s home. The class features 2 hours of focused, hands-on instruction; all materials will be included; one-on-one feedback will be provided. Attendants will be provided with a take-home bag of supplies such as paint, wax, brush, color card, and an everyday tutorial guide. $125. Stylish Patina Home (450 W. Broad St. Suite 120A). Those interested in a digital version of the class can sign up at stylish-patina.mykajabi.com/. Visit stylishpatinashop.com/collections/classes/ or email [email protected] for more information and to register. 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.



Meet New People, Create Comedy, Laugh Hard. Improv is easier than most people might think, anyone can learn! Reflex Improv’s new classes incorporate a range of ages and cultural backgrounds, helping everyone learn, have fun, and make new friends. Intro to Improv is accepting enrollments now; the course takes place on Saturdays, spanning between Mar. 19 — Apr. 30 (off Apr. 23). NOVA Nightsky Theater (1057 West Broad St Falls Church, Virginia). Visit refleximprov.com/falls-church-virginia/ for more information and to register. $225. 10 – 11:30 a.m.



Big Fat Gay Yard Sale. The D.C. Center for the LGBT Community is throwing open the doors to its community clothing closet. Visitors will find racks of shirts, pants, dresses, skirts, suits, sneakers, shoes, and many other kinds of apparel. The suggested donation is $1 per piece of clothing, or give what you can and take what you need. The sale will take place on the sidewalk in front of The DC Center at 2000 14th street NW. 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.



Wine Tasting Saturdays at Dominion Wine & Beer. Join an industry professional every Saturday for wine tastings featuring different selections each week. Call (703) 533-3030 for more information. Located in the back parking lot; no reservations required. (107 Rowell Ct.) 1 p.m. — 4 p.m.



Family Movie: The Angry Birds (2016). Enjoy family day at a showing of “The Angry Birds Movie” (2016) at the Woodrow Wilson Library (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). The film is rated PG and stars Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Maya Rudolph, and Bill Hader. An all-ages event. No food or drink is allowed during the movie to ensure Covid-19 safety. Per county standards, all visitors ages 2 and up must wear a mask while in the building. 3 — 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 20 –

NOVA Central Farm Markets. This year-round farmers market, located on Beulah Road at the Church of the Holy Redeemer in Vienna, features fresh local pork, chicken, fish, cheeses, produce, dairy, baked goods, prepared foods to go, eggs, flowers, and ice cream. Table seating will be available; the market will also feature live music, kids’ activities, chef demos, and other activities. For more information, visit nova.centralfarmmarkets.com. (543 Beulah Road, Vienna, VA 22180.) 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Monday, March 21 –

City Council Work Session. City Council Work Sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of Aug. and Dec., when only one meeting takes place. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. Watch the meeting at fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings or FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Email [email protected] for more information. Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. 7:30 — 11 p.m.

Tuesday, March 22 –

AARP Tax Assistance. Get help with income taxes using this free program provided by the AARP & IRS. Tax Assistance is by appointment only on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays between 10:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m, running through April 18. Visit the upper level Service Desk at Mary Riley Styles Public Library during regular hours; pick up an AARP tax packet, call the number provided in the packet to schedule an appointment; then follow the instructions in the packet and bring all necessary documents to the library for your scheduled appointment. (120 N. Virginia Ave.) Call 703-248-5031 for more information.



Movie Night: Brooklyn (2015). Celebrate Women’s History Month with a screening of “Brooklyn” at Thomas Jefferson Library. “Brooklyn” tells the story of a young woman emigrating from Ireland to New York City in the 1950s, finding herself torn between a magnetic Italian suitor and a charming lad back home. Directed by John Crowley and starring Saoirse Ronan, Domhnall Gleeson, Emory Cohen, and Julie Walters. No food or drink allowed during the movie to maintain Covid-19 safety. 6 — 8 p.m. (1545 Arlington Blvd.)



Trivia Night at the Casual Pint. Do you know that the capital of Virginia is Falls Church? Do you know that Elvis was a member of the Beatles? If you know these things you should come to trivia Tuesday at 7:00 pm at the Casual Pint. As always trivia is outside in a covered breezeway and is contact free. Just download TrivNow on your phone and play along. (6410 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7 — 8 p.m.



Veterans and the Arts Initiative Spring 2022: Exploring Self & Social Identity with Women Veterans. Join Andi Benge, George Mason University School of Art instructor in the College of Visual and Performing Arts, will teach how to combine several different art mediums that you already have at home using collaging techniques as well as how to incorporate your own personal experiences for artistic expression. This three-part, hybrid workshop — in-class or virtual — is free and open to women veterans. Space is limited; registration required. Located at the Hylton Center for the Performing Arts as well as online over Zoom. Call 703-993-7550 for more information. Visit hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/ for more information and to register. (10960 George Mason Cir, Manassas, VA 20110.) Tuesdays, 7 — 8 p.m., running from Mar. 22 — Apr. 5.



Great Books Discussion Series. Join the Mary Riley Styles Public Library for a virtual discussion of “The City of God” by Saint Augustine (Imperfect Ideal, Great Books Foundation). A PDF is also available online. This program will take place over Zoom; email Marshall Webster at [email protected] for an invite and more information. The Great Books Discussion Series concentrates on literary classics both traditional and modern and meets on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month. Open to all; no registration required. 7 — 8:45 p.m. Call (703) 248-5141 for more information.



Trivia Tuesday at Audacious Aleworks. Join Audacious Aleworks every Tuesday for trivia at 7 p.m. The winning team of 1 to 6 receives a $25 gift card to the brewery as well as entry into online quarterly championships for $2500. (110 E Fairfax St., Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 23 –

Afterschool Activities and Adventures. Introducing After School Activities and Adventures: the after-school activity of the week at Woodrow Wilson Library. It might be games, activities, or crafts! It’s always a surprise and fun. Ages 6—12. Limited to the first 12 participants. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday, March 17 –

Gerry Timlin, Brook Yoder. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W. Broad St). 11 a.m. 703-534-8999.

Bobby and Jenny. Settle Down Easy Brewing Co. (2822 Fallfax Drive, Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-573-2011.

Edwin McCain. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

St. Patrick’s Day Party ft. Born Cross Eyed (Grateful Dead Tribute). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

St. Patrick’s Day with The Rob Hornfeck Enterprise. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-237-8333.

St. Patrick’s Day with Thrillbillys. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Friday, March 18 –

Dan & Chuck in the Swamp. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Gerry Timlin. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W. Broad St). 6:30 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Ben Sollee. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Joshua Radin with Allie Moss. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

The Medicated Headsmen and Gordon Sterling & The People with Natalie Brooke. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $12. 8 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Shartel & Hume Duo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Lil Maceo (Kareem Walke). JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Medicated Sunfish, Higher Education, Garrett Gleason Trio. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $25. 10 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Saturday, March 19 –

Stealin The Deal. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Creaky Bones. Settle Down Easy Brewing Co. (2822 Fallfax Drive, Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-573-2011.

Gerry Timlin. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W. Broad St). 6:30 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Steve Forbert (Early Show). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $25. 6:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Smithereens with Marshall Crenshaw. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $39.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Kreekwater Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:45 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Melodime with Steve Everett. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $20. 9 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Jerry Tripsters (Jerry Garcia Band Tribute). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $25. 9 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Sunday, March 20 –

The Lopez Studios 2022 Broadway Review Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 1:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Crowded Minds. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Tone Rangers. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $16. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Christian de Mesones: “Big New York.” The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Wolf Blues Jam. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Monday, March 21 –

Tom Saputo & Friends. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Baker’s Dozen of Yale University. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Tuesday, March 22 –

Langhorne Slim with Riddy Arman. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $29.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Open Mic with Josh & Andy. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Bachelor Boys Band, Sound Society. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Traditional Irish Music Session. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Wednesday, March 23 –

Open Mic with Bob & Martha. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Theater & Arts

Thursday, March 17 –

Daphne’s Dive (Running through Mar. 20). A tribute to found family, Daphne’s Dive focuses on a neighborhood watering hole run by the warm and enterprising Daphne. Her north Philly bar becomes home to a colorful, disparate band of society’s outsiders, among them: an offbeat artist, an eccentric activist, an ambitious businessman, a retired biker, an abandoned teenager, and Daphne’s own vivacious sister. Over the course of nearly twenty years, they drink, dance, rejoice, and grieve together in a captivating weave of interconnection. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes, writer of “Water by the Spoonful” and “In the Heights.” Upcoming shows are as follows: Thursday, Mar. 17 at 8 p.m.; Friday, Mar. 18 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Mar. 19 at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Mar. 20 at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online through sigtheatre.org/events/202122/daphnes-dive/. (4200 Campbell Ave, Arlington, Virginia 22206.)

Friday, March 18 –

The Adventures of Mr. Toad: A Learning Theater Production. Generations of children have roamed the countryside in the company of Rat, Mole, Toad, and Badger, the immortal animal friends in “The Wind and the Willows.” Once again, Creative Cauldron’s Learning Theater ensemble brings these heartwarming and hilarious tales to life in a show that will capture the imaginations of both young and old. Adapted from “The Wind in the Willows” by British novelist Kenneth Grahame, with music by Matt Conner and lyrics by Stephen Gregory Smith. This production will run from Mar. 18 — Apr. 3; 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sundays. Adult tickets are $20; student tickets are $18. Visit creativecauldron.org/toad.html for more information and to purchase tickets. All patrons must wear masks; social distancing will be observed. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test within 24 hours of the performance is required for everyone age 5 and up. (410 South Maple Avenue, Retail 116, Falls Church, VA 22046.) 703-436-9948.