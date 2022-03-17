In Memoriam: Charles “Ben” Sisler

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of long-time Falls Church resident and businessman, Charles Benjamin “Ben” Sisler, 95. He passed away peacefully on February 24, 2022 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, Woodstock, VA.



Ben was President of Sislers Stone Incorporated, a family-owned masonry/hardscape business, now run by his son, Stephen. During WWII, Ben served in the Navy as a gunner’s mate aboard the USS Intrepid CV-11 in the Pacific theater.



Ben served as Fire Chief of the Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department for 15 years and a life member for 74 years. He was a member of the Virginia State Fire Chiefs Association, the American Legion Post 166, and Fraternal Order of the Eagles Post #4264. He was an avid outdoorsman, farmer, and a stone mason by trade.



Ben is survived by his wife Mary of 64 years, four children Nelson, Donald (Gayle), Kathy Price, and Stephen (Debra Neely); several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.



A visitation and funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 3 at 11 a.m. at Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church, presided over by Glen Turner, located at 58 Splinter Ln, New Market, VA 22844. The interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Market. Pallbearers are members of the Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department. Reception to follow.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the New Market Fire and Rescue, 9771 S. Congress St., New Market, VA 22844