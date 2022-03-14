Letter to the Editor: Accessibility in the City of Falls Church

Editor,



The City of Falls Church has installed a handicap access ramp for a crosswalk that leaves the handicap person trapped on the corner piece once they cross the street. The corner with the access ramp was made to connect to a sidewalk on both ends. There is no sidewalk to connect to at Fairfax and Yuccatan. Once you come up on the access ramp you have no way of getting off the curb except to turn around and cross back over to the other side of the street. Looks like someone didn’t go into the field and see what was needed for this project. Looks like they just put down a regular corner access ramp that connects to two sidewalks on either side. But there are no sidewalks on this corner to connect to.



Eavon Mobley

Falls Church