Around F.C. Faces of Falls Church: Leon March 9, 2022 11:00 AM by FCNP.com I bumped into Leon over at the Antique Annex on West Broad St. the other day where he is one of the dealers at the shop. Leon became a resident of Falls Church in 1987 when he moved to the Little City from Kansas City, KS. Lamenting the idea that much of Falls Church's History is handed down through the generations, he told me, 'I wish there were more Falls Church Memorabilia to sell.' (Photo: J. Michael Whalen).