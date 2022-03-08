Letter to the Editor: Paying for Football in Virginia

Editor,



It’s one thing to have football in Virginia. It’s entirely another thing for me to be forced to pay for it. Sofi Stadium, site of the most recent Super Bowl, was built without public funding. We should be very skeptical of Dan Snyder’s revenue projections. How many investors rush to partner with an organization that has a long history of mismanagement, poor performance, and scandals? Nor exactly a great PR move for Virginia. Let’s not forget that Virginia has something to offer to Snyder: people with enough money to buy tickets.

Roy Relph

Falls Church