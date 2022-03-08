Letter to the Editor: Maintaining Native Habitats

Editor,



Kudos to the FCNP for reporting on the Fellows Tract! It is great to know about the efforts to create a natural park filled with native trees and plantings for citizens to learn about and enjoy nature, rather than one using turf and concrete to create an artificial environment. The importance of maintaining native habitats should not be taken for granted. We have less than 20 percent native plantings in Falls Church, while studies show that birds and insects require up to 70 percent native plantings to thrive. This space will truly be a gift to future generations.

Cherri Harris

Falls Church