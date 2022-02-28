In Memoriam: Doris Hansen Doran

Doris Hansen Doran died February 10 on what would have been her 71st wedding anniversary.



Doris was born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1928 and spent her childhood and much of her adult life in the Chicago area. She married Thomas Edward “Ed” Doran in 1951 and they moved to LaGrange, Illinois where they raised a family of three children.



In 1972, Ed accepted a job offer in Tokyo, Japan and they lived there until 1978. While in Tokyo, Doris enrolled and completed her college degree at Sofia University.



This stay sparked a passion, as they became avid world travelers, visiting many places throughout the far east, Indonesia and Southeast Asia. Upon their return to the U.S, they moved to Falls Church. Virginia. Doris lived in the City until moving to Goodwin House Baileys Crossroads in 2009 following the death of Ed in 2005.



Doris was active in the League of Women Voters for most of her adult life and was awarded a Life Member Award of the League of Women Voters of Falls Church by Proclamation from the City of Falls Church in 2020.



In addition to her husband, Doris was preceded in death by son-in-law Joe Gerrity.



She is survived by three children: Pam Doran (Carl Swartz); Kathleen Gerrity; and Edward “Bud” Doran (Seemeen Hashem); six grandchildren, Eric (Meredith), Kevin and Brian Swartz; Victor Gerrity (Shannon); and Erin and Aisling Doran; and two great grandchildren, Ben and Maddie Swartz.



A memorial service is planned for April 30 at 2 p.m. at Goodwin House/Baileys.



Interment will be with her husband Ed at Arlington Cemetery at a later date.



Contributions in her name can be given to Goodwin House/Baileys at goodwinhouse.org/giving/donate for staff support and/or the League of Women Voters of Falls Church, PO Box 156, Falls Church, VA 22040.