Beyer Hails Nomination of Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

Saturday, Feb. 26 — Virginia’s U.S. Rep. Don Beyer issued the following statement yesterday on President Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as Associate Justice on the United States Supreme Court:

“President Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court is an important and historic moment. Judge Jackson is eminently qualified, possesses an impressive depth of experience and knowledge, has been confirmed to other appointments by the Senate three times on a bipartisan basis, and would help make our highest Court look more like our country. Judge Jackson deserves fair and timely consideration, which I hope will be followed by another bipartisan Senate confirmation vote.”