Falls Church Calendar: February 10 — 16, 2022

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, February 10 –

Baby Storytime. Join Tysons-Pimmit Library for songs, rhymes, stories and activities for you and your baby. Build an early literacy foundation while enjoying time together in your lap. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration, customers will be allowed in on a first come, first served basis. Check in at the Children’s Information desk for tickets. This class is best for babies 0—18 months and their caregivers. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Five and Under Storytime. Join Thomas Jefferson Library for stories, songs, and activities that build early literacy skills. Ages 0 — 5. Space is limited to ticketed attendees for in-person events. Tickets are free and first-come, first-serve at the information desk 30 minutes before each program. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Woodrow Wilson Preschool Storytime. Prepare your preschooler for the classroom at Woodrow Wilson Library. Attendees will read stories, move their feet and have fun. They will also be learning Spanish and/or Sign Language words as they fit with the theme of each program. This program is for children ages 3 — 5 years old with an adult. Siblings are welcomed. Please note masks are required for all people ages 2 and up. This program is limited to the first 15 people total. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Winter Storytime. 20 minute storytime at Mary Riley Styles Library for kids ages 2 — 4 with a caregiver. Masks are required for all attendees and social distancing will be enforced. If you or your child are feeling sick or having any respiratory symptoms, please cancel and stay home. Please be prompt; if you are more than five minutes late your space may be given to someone on the waitlist. Register online at mrspl.librarycalendar.com. (120 N Virginia Ave., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m. and 11:15 — 11:45 a.m.

“Near and Far” Photography Exhibit. Thirty-six photographers will be featured in “Near and Far,” a photography show at the Falls Church Arts gallery from Feb. 5 to Mar. 20. The show celebrates 61 images from photographers who have interpreted the world around them by capturing minute details of macro photography and scenic vistas around the globe and beyond our solar system. All artwork is for sale to the public. Admission is free and the gallery is open Wednesdays-Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required. (700 B. W. Broad St., Falls Church). 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson Toddler Storytime. Ready to socialize your toddler in a fun and inviting environment? This program is for ages 18 months — 2 years old with an adult. Attendees will read stories, move our feet and have fun. They will also be learning Spanish and/or Sign Language words as they fit with the theme of each program. Please note masks are required for all people ages 2 and up. This program is limited to the first 15 people total. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 11:30 a.m. — 12 p.m.

3D Printing with FCPL. Join Tysons-Pimmit Library for a short monthly program on the specifics of 3D printing on FCPL’s Jellybox printers. You’ll go over finding objects well suited for our style and size of their printers, creating your own simple objects and an inside look at how they print for the public. Are you trying to create, resize, or modify a file to print? Stop by and try to help make your next print more successful. To follow along, bring a charged laptop and you’ll find a mouse helpful, tablets and phones are not very useful. This is for teens and adults ages 16+ only, if you have questions about the appropriate age for a program or its content please call the branch at 703-790-8088 (option 4). (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.

Thursday Evening Book Group. For February, the group will be discussing “Milkman” by Anna Burns. This program will be held virtually on Zoom. Please register if you would like to attend – and be sure to include your email address so a Zoom invite can be emailed to you the day before the program. Register online at mrspl.librarycalendar.com/. (Virtual, via Zoom). 7 — 8 p.m.

Solace Outpost Trivia Night. Join Solace Outpost for live trivia every Tuesday and Thursday presented by Pour House Trivia. Come drink, eat and win. First place teams win a $30 gift card. Second place teams win a $20 gift card. (444 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

District Trivia. Trivia is back at Clare & Don’s every Thursday night. Bring your friends and show off your trivia chops. (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 7 p.m.

Friday, February 11 –

Saturday, February 12 –

Blood Drive. Come help support the life-saving mission of Inova Blood Donor Services by donating blood. Sign up for an appointment at https://bit.ly/LDS0212 or come to the church between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Donors must be 17 or older to donate without parental consent. Donors who are 16 years old may donate with parental consent. For more information, call 1-800-BLOODSAVES or send a message to [email protected] (2034 Great Falls St., Falls Church). 8 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Farmers Market. Every Saturday, every week, you’ll find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, and so much more! Please review and abide by the Covid-19 guidelines. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 9 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Saturday Morning Stories. Start your weekend off at the Woodrow Wilson Library. Enjoy in person Saturday Morning Stories event with Ms. Nancy. Guests will hear 3 to 4 stories and find new stories to check out. All ages are welcomed. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 10:15 — 10:45 a.m.

Family Storytime. Ages 0—5. Share the joy of playful learning together at Tysons-Pimmit Library. Children and their caregivers participate in music, movement and song in this program that promotes bonding and highlights the natural rhythms in language. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Kids in the Kitchen: Making Healthy Snacks. Come join Junior League of Northern Virginia at Tysons-Pimmit Library for a fun nutrition lesson and a healthy snack. This is an interactive experience that engages kids to form healthy eating habits and learn basic cooking skills. Snack ingredients are provided (may include nuts), just come ready to learn and have fun. This is for ages 3-8 with one parent, if you have questions about the appropriate age for a program or its content please call the branch at 703-790-8088 (option 4). Due to space limitations they will only have room for one adult with each registered child. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 11 — 11:30 a.m.

Paws to Read With Lucy. Read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog, at Thomas Jefferson Library. Bring your own book or choose a book from the library. Walk-ins welcome. Ages 6—12. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Family Movie: Sonic the Hedgehog (2020). Enjoy family day at Woodrow Wilson Library’s showing Sonic the Hedgehog (2020). This movie is rated PG. This program is for all ages. No food or drink will be allowed during the movie to ensure safety. Per county standards all library visitors ages 2 and up must wear a mask while in county buildings. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 3 — 6 p.m.

Monday, February 14 –

Winter Storytime. 20 minute storytime at Mary Riley Styles Library for kids ages 2 — 4 with a caregiver. Masks are required for all attendees and social distancing will be enforced. If you or your child are feeling sick or having any respiratory symptoms, please cancel and stay home. Please be prompt; if you are more than five minutes late your space may be given to someone on the waitlist. Register online at mrspl.librarycalendar.com. (120 N Virginia Ave., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m. and 11:15 — 11:45 a.m.

Nonfiction Book Discussion Group. For February, the group will be discussing “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup” by John Carreyrou. This program will be held virtually on Zoom. Please register if you would like to attend and be sure to include your email address so a Zoom invite can be emailed to you the day before the program. Register online at mrspl.librarycalendar.com. (Virtual, via Zoom). 7 — 8 p.m.

City Council Meeting. The City Council meets in-person in City Hall’s Council Chambers. In-person capacity may be limited due to Covid-19 safety, and all attendees must wear a mask and stay socially distant at all times. The meeting can be viewed live online (fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings) or on FCCTV (Cox channel 11, RCN channel 2, Verizon channel 35). Public comment can be made in-person or via MS Teams on any topic; sign-up by noon on the day of the meeting, fallschurchva.gov/PublicComment. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 7:30 — 11 p.m.

Tuesday, February 15 –

Baby Lapsit Storytime. Books, songs and bounces for Tysons-Pimmit Library’s littlest friends. Babies will be in their caregiver’s lap while the grownup actively participates. Birth to 18 months. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Trivia Tuesday at Audacious Aleworks. Join Audacious Aleworks every Tuesday for trivia at 7 p.m. The winning team of 1 to 6 receives a $25 gift card to the brewery as well as entry into online quarterly championships for $2500. (110 E Fairfax St., Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Trivia Night at the Casual Pint. Do you know that the capital of Virginia is Falls Church? Do you know that Elvis was a member of the Beatles? If you know these things you should come to trivia Tuesday at 7:00 pm at the Casual Pint. As always trivia is outside in a covered breezeway and is contact free. Just download TrivNow on your phone and play along. (6410 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7 — 8 p.m.

Solace Outpost Trivia Night. Join Solace Outpost for live trivia every Tuesday and Thursday presented by Pour House Trivia. Come drink, eat and win. First place teams win a $30 gift card. Second place teams win a $20 gift card. (444 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Wednesday, February 16 –

Pre-K Time. Join Thomas Jefferson Library for stories, songs, and activities to get ready for kindergarten. Ages 3—5. Space is limited to ticketed attendees for in-person events. Tickets are free and first-come, first-serve at the information desk 30 minutes before each program. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Early Release Wednesday: Perler Bead Party. Get creative with Mary Riley Styles Library. The library will supply the perler beads, just bring your imagination. Register online at mrspl.librarycalendar.com. (120 N Virginia Ave., Falls Church). 3:30 — 4:30 p.m.

Afterschool Activities and Adventures. Introducing After School Activities and Adventures: the after-school activity of the week at Woodrow Wilson Library. It might be games, activities, or crafts! It’s always a surprise and fun. Ages 6—12. Limited to the first 12 participants. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.

MRSPL Teen Advisory Board. Have a voice in the library. Activities include reviewing new books for the collection, decorating the library’s teen space, suggesting the programming you’d like to see at the library, and more. Participants must be members of the teen volunteer program. For volunteers in Grades 7-12, the Teen Advisory Board meets monthly during the school year. Teens who participate in TAB earn volunteer hours. Registration required. To apply to be a volunteer visit fallschurchva.gov/teenvolunteers. (120 N Virginia Ave., Falls Church). 6:30 — 7:30 p.m.

Pajama Storytime. Come in your pajamas and bring your teddy bear for a bedtime story at Tysons-Pimmit Library. Ages 0 to 6 and their families. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 7 — 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday, February 10 –

Jehovah’s Favorite Choir. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $10. 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

International Guitar Night with Luca Stricagnoli, Jim Kimo West, Thu Le and Lulo Reinhardt. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $32+. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

MINK. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15 — $25. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Sol Roots Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Friday, February 11 –.

Broke Superstars. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Shartel and Hume Band. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5:30 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Drew and Ellie Holcomb. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

1964 the Tribute. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $40+. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

New Legacy Blues. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Skinny Wallace. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Torrey B. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Saturday, February 12-

Snake Farmers. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Burlesque-A-Pades. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $29.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

1964 the Tribute. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $40+. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Born Cross Eyed. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Mothers Little Helpers: Stones Tribute Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Swell. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, February 13 –

Country Tribute Show with Lots of Guests. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 3:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

All You Need is Love 9: Jammin’ Java’s Songwriters Circle. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $16. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Josh Allen Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Monday, February 14 –

Tom Saputo & Friends. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Eric Roberson. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $69.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Tuesday, February 15 –

Enjambre. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $27 — $30. 7 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Open Mic with Josh and Andy. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Wednesday, February 16 –

Dominion Christian School Presents Almost, Maine and Winter Nights. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Open Mic with Bob and Martha. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

THEATER

Thursday, February 10 –

Girls of Madison Street. A tight-knit family of African American sisters confront hidden truths and well kept secrets as they come together for their mother’s funeral. Conflicts emerge, tensions flare, but they soon learn that the bonds of sisterhood know no bounds. A “Bold New Works for Intimate Stages” premiere from Helen Hayes Award Winner Iyona Blake at Creative Cauldron. Please note: All patrons must wear masks. Social distancing between parties and proof of vaccination or negative Covid test within 24 hours of the performance is required for everyone ages 5 and over. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at creativecauldron.org/girls-of-madison-street.html. Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sundays. (410 S. Maple St., Falls Church). 703-436-9948.

Friday, February 11 –

Leaving Bedrooms. Leaving Bedrooms is a journey of romantic recovery in four scenes. Each scene takes place in a different bedroom. Shows take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 11, Saturday, February 12, Friday, February 18 and Saturday, February 19. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online at novanightskytheater.com. (1057 W Broad St., Falls Church). 310-597-1372.