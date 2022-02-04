Shopping Local for Your Loved Ones This Valentine’s

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and now is the perfect time to support your favorite local business or discover a new one. The Little City has something for every type of person.



If you’re looking for a personalized keepsake that can be cherished for years, Master Engravers has you covered. They have over 30 years of experience in engraving on a variety of materials such as glass, crystal, metal, marble, plastic and acrylic as well as bricks and swords. You can also bring in your own items for engraving to add a personalized touch to something you already own. For Valentine’s Day, you can bring in a bottle of your favorite wine, champagne or liquor for custom engraving. All bottles are depth carved with your choice of colors hand painted in the engraving.



Master Engravers is located at 121 Rowell Ct. in Falls Church. Visit your-master-engravers.com or call 703-538-4444 for more information.

Personalize a keepsake, such as the wine bottles shown above, with help from Master Engravers. (Photo: News-Press).



Have a sweet tooth? Nothing Bundt Cakes has a wide variety of cake flavors including their new limited edition flavor— snickerdoodle. The “Love You to Pieces” and “Yours, Mine, Ours” cakes can be customized with a special message. If you’re feeding the family or want a variety of flavors, you can try the “Love Hearts” or “White Hearts” which include a variety of their mini bundt cakes, called “bundtlets”.



Nothing Bundt Cakes is located at 6286B Arlington Blvd. To see a full menu and speciality items, visit nothingbundtcakes.com/bakery/va/arlington-seven-corners. They currently offer delivery and curbside pickup as well as pickup in store.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with your sweetheart and celebrate Valentines Day with a cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes, including their limited time only flavor— snickerdoodle. (Photo: Nothing Bundt Cakes).



Victory Comics is your one stop shop for everything comic book and gaming related. The store features a full line of new comics, trade paperbacks, board and card games, action figures and more. They also feature the most extensive back issue comic inventory in the Washington Metropolitan area.



Victory Comics is located at 586 S. Washington St. For more information, visit victorycomics.com or call 703-241-9393.



Disturbingly Delicious Foods specializes in artisanal, locally made small batch condiments and sauces. All products are produced in their facility and free of peanuts, wheat, soy, dairy, animal meat or animal juice. They are 100 percent natural with no added sugar, they are fat free and have low sodium. This is a great gift for the chef in your life, those with special dietary restrictions and sauce lovers. Not sure what they would like or can’t decide? Gift cards are available as well.



Disturbingly Delicious Foods is located at 455H S. Maple Ave. To see a full list of sauces and condiments or shop online, visit disturbinglydeliciousfoods.com. Disturbingly Delicious can also be found at the Farmer’s Market in Falls Church every Saturday from 9 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Disturbingly Delicious Foods offers a huge variety of sauces that are sure to spice up your next meal. Check them out in store or at the farmers market! (Photo: Disturbingly Delicious Foods).



CDs and vinyl records are back and here to stay. CD Cellar is the perfect place to find a gift for the music lover in your life whether they’re in need of a new turntable or want some new records to play. This store features a variety of both new and used CDs and vinyls as well as other accessories. This business has been locally owned and operated since 1992 and in their current location since 2016. If you haven’t been in yet, now is the perfect time!



CD Cellar is located at 105 Park Ave. They currently offer in store or curbside pickup. Visit cdcellarva.com or call 703-534-6318 for more information.



For fans of beers, Solace Outpost offers a wide variety of beers on tap and growlers to fill up and take home! If you’re watching sports from home, this is a great way to bring a piece of the bar into your home. There are 18 to choose from so you’re sure to find something to fit their taste.



Solace Outpost is located at 444 W. Broad St. A full list of beers on tap can be found at solacebrewing.com.



If your partner is skincare and beauty obsessed, Skin by Karoline has a wide range of products for whatever their skin concerns are, from cleansers to masks, body washes and more. Karoline is a licensed master esthetician and Face Reality certified acne specialist so you can also book a variety of different treatments for acne, firming, facials and more.



Skin by Karoline is located at 450 W. Broad St. More information and details on skincare and treatments can be found at skinbykaroline.com.

Treat yourself or a loved one to the gift of gorgeous skin with a facial treatment or new skincare products from Skin by Karoline. A full list of available treatments can be found online. (Photo: Skin By Karoline).



Self-care is for everyone and taking care of yourself is important. Neighborhood Barbershop offers a variety of services to help keep your date looking well groomed! They offer haircuts, beard trims and more. They also have an assortment of fun t-shirts and mugs to add onto your gift.



Neighborhood Barbershop is located at 417 W. Broad St. #103. Appointments are required. Book online at theneighborhoodbarbershop.com/.



Happy Valentine’s Day!