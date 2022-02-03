Falls Church Calendar: February 3 — 9, 2022

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, February 3 –

Baby Storytime. Join Tysons-Pimmit Library for songs, rhymes, stories and activities for you and your baby. Build an early literacy foundation while enjoying time together in your lap. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration, customers will be allowed in on a first come, first served basis. Check in at the Children’s Information desk for tickets. This class is best for babies 0—18 months and their caregivers. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Five and Under Storytime. Join Thomas Jefferson Library for stories, songs, and activities that build early literacy skills. Ages 0 — 5. Space is limited to ticketed attendees for in-person events. Tickets are free and first-come, first-serve at the information desk 30 minutes before each program. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Woodrow Wilson Preschool Storytime. Prepare your preschooler for the classroom at Woodrow Wilson Library. Attendees will read stories, move their feet and have fun. They will also be learning Spanish and/or Sign Language words as they fit with the theme of each program. This program is for children ages 3 — 5 years old with an adult. Siblings are welcomed. Please note masks are required for all people ages 2 and up. This program is limited to the first 15 people total. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Woodrow Wilson Toddler Storytime. Ready to socialize your toddler in a fun and inviting environment? This program is for ages 18 months — 2 years old with an adult. Attendees will read stories, move our feet and have fun. They will also be learning Spanish and/or Sign Language words as they fit with the theme of each program. Please note masks are required for all people ages 2 and up. This program is limited to the first 15 people total. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 11:30 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Solace Outpost Trivia Night. Join Solace Outpost for live trivia every Tuesday and Thursday presented by Pour House Trivia. Come drink, eat and win. First place teams win a $30 gift card. Second place teams win a $20 gift card. (444 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

District Trivia. Trivia is back at Clare & Don’s every Thursday night. Bring your friends and show off your trivia chops. (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 7 p.m.

Friday, February 4 –

Make Your Own Birdfeeder. Food is harder to come by for birds in the winter. Help them out by making a birdfeeder with us! Participants will be using peanut butter to act as an adhesive. Please be mindful of allergies when registering. Register online on Tysons-Pimmit Library’s website. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 4 — 5 p.m.

Saturday, February 5 –

Farmers Market. Every Saturday, every week, you’ll find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, and so much more! Please review and abide by the Covid-19 guidelines. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 9 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Family Storytime. Ages 0—5. Share the joy of playful learning together at Tysons-Pimmit Library. Children and their caregivers participate in music, movement and song in this program that promotes bonding and highlights the natural rhythms in language. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

“Near and Far” Photography Exhibit. Thirty-six photographers will be featured in “Near and Far,” a photography show at the Falls Church Arts gallery from Feb. 5 to Mar. 20. The show celebrates 61 images from photographers who have interpreted the world around them by capturing minute details of macro photography and scenic vistas around the globe and beyond our solar system. All artwork is for sale to the public. Admission is free and the gallery is open Wednesdays-Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required. (700 B. W. Broad St., Falls Church). 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Paws to Read With Lucy. Read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog, at Thomas Jefferson Library. Bring your own book or choose a book from the library. Walk-ins welcome. Ages 6—12. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Movie Night: Jumanji: The Next Level. Bring in the New Year at Woodrow Wilson Library’s showing of the 2019 movie Jumanji: The Next Level. This movie is rated PG-13. This program is for ages 13 and up. No food or drink will be allowed during the movie to ensure safety. Per county standards all library visitors ages 2 and up must wear a mask while in county buildings. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 3 — 6 p.m.

Monday, February 7 –

City Council Work Session. The City Council meets in-person in City Hall’s Council Chambers. In-person capacity may be limited due to Covid-19 safety, and all attendees must wear a mask and stay socially distant at all times. The meeting can be viewed live online (fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings) or on FCCTV (Cox channel 11, RCN channel 2, Verizon channel 35). There is no public comment at a work session. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 7:30 — 11:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 8 –

Baby Lapsit Storytime. Books, songs and bounces for Tysons-Pimmit Library’s littlest friends. Babies will be in their caregiver’s lap while the grownup actively participates. Birth to 18 months. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Trivia Tuesday at Audacious Aleworks. Join Audacious Aleworks every Tuesday for trivia at 7 p.m. The winning team of 1 to 6 receives a $25 gift card to the brewery as well as entry into online quarterly championships for $2500. (110 E Fairfax St., Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Trivia Night at the Casual Pint. Do you know that the capital of Virginia is Falls Church? Do you know that Elvis was a member of the Beatles? If you know these things you should come to trivia Tuesday at 7:00 pm at the Casual Pint. As always trivia is outside in a covered breezeway and is contact free. Just download TrivNow on your phone and play along. (6410 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7 — 8 p.m.

Solace Outpost Trivia Night. Join Solace Outpost for live trivia every Tuesday and Thursday presented by Pour House Trivia. Come drink, eat and win. First place teams win a $30 gift card. Second place teams win a $20 gift card. (444 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Black Falls Church & Fairfax County: A Black History Month Event. Join Tysons-Pimmit Library for a presentation by Edwin Henderson of the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation on the history of Black Falls Church and Fairfax County. Registration is requested on the library website. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 7 — 8 p.m.

Wednesday, February 9 –

Pre-K Time. Join Thomas Jefferson Library for stories, songs, and activities to get ready for kindergarten. Ages 3—5. Space is limited to ticketed attendees for in-person events. Tickets are free and first-come, first-serve at the information desk 30 minutes before each program. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Needlecraft Circles. Want to get crafty? Each Wednesday Thomas Jefferson Library teaches a new needlecraft. Supplies provided. This event is for adults. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 1 — 2 p.m.

Afterschool Activities and Adventures. Introducing After School Activities and Adventures: the after-school activity of the week at Woodrow Wilson Library. It might be games, activities, or crafts! It’s always a surprise and fun. Ages 6—12. Limited to the first 12 participants. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.

Teen Advisory Board. Join TAB at Tysons-Pimmit Library to share ideas to improve teen programming and earn volunteer credit. Grades 7—12. Pick up an application at the information desk or email [email protected] for more information. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 6:30 — 7:30 p.m.

Pajama Storytime. Come in your pajamas and bring your teddy bear for a bedtime story at Tysons-Pimmit Library. Ages 0 to 6 and their families. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 7 — 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday, February 3 –

Sam Bush, Mike Marshall, Edgar Meyer & George Meyer. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $77+. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Brien with Non Pareil, TJ the Artist and Keith Anthoni. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15 – $25. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Thrillbillys. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Friday, February 4-.

Brook Yoder. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Adam K Music. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Will Downing. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $79.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Ana Popovic. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $30+. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Back to the 90s: 90s + 2000s Hits. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10 – $20. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Collective. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $10. 8 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Shartel & Hume Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Matt Burridge. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Saturday, February 5-

Ivy & Cramer. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Will Downing. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $79.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Grateful Dead Night with On the Bus. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $13. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

DBX with Doug Belford. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Brad Rhodes. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, February 6 –

Groovequest. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Friday Night Flicks with Spark Isle and Caitlin Schniederman. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10 – $25. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Daryl Davis Presents: Thanks for the Memories. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Wolf Blues Jam. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Monday, February 7 –

Tom Saputo & Friends. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Tuesday, February 8 –

Open Mic with Josh & Andy. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Bachelor Boys Band. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Wednesday, February 9 –

Open Mic with Bob & Martha. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Cary Morin and Jay Byrd. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

International Guitar Night with Luca Stricagnoli, Jim Kimo West, Thu Le and Lulo Reinhardt. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $32+. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.