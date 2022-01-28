Mustang Swim Team Making A Splash in the Pool

By Leah Kirk

Meridian swimmers race during a meet. (Photo: Leah Kirk)

The Meridian High School Swim and Dive Team has continued to make a splash in the region as they enter their 3rd year in VHSL Class 3A competition. This season, the 50-member co-ed team has participated in more geographically local meets, including many 6A teams such as Yorktown High School, McLean High School, among others. It has been a challenge competing against teams in much larger divisions, but the Mustangs have risen to the occasion and continue to impress in both Swimming and Diving events. Mustangs are undefeated in Conference Meets and 7-2 in Overall.



Mustang Swimmers have their eye on Regionals and States, having already qualified for State’s with Boy’s 200 Medley and 400 Free Relays, as well as Individual State Qualifiers, Benjamin McCracken (Junior) in 50 and 100 Free and 100 Fly, Carson Ruoff (Junior) in 50 and 100 Free and 100 Back, and Wesley Sturgill (Junior) in 100 Back. These qualifications allow the team to enter these relays and the individuals to compete at the State Swim Meet later in February, bypassing the need to place at the Regional Meet.



Having local meets has also presented an opportunity to the Mustang Divers as well, allowing them to participate in regular season diving meets for the first time. In the past, the divers would have 1-2 Meets in the regular season to prepare for Regional and State Meets. For the first time the team has 6 Divers, 4 Females and 2 Males, who will compete at the Region 3B Dive Meet on February 4th at Colgan High School.



The Mustangs will close out their Regular Season this Friday, January 28, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. for their Senior Night Tri-Meet vs Manassas Park and James Wood at Manassas Park Community Pool before Regionals the following week.