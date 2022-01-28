Mustang Boys Varsity Fall to Skyline, But JVs Win in Last Second

Meridian Center Wyatt Trundle aims a jump shot in late action at Tuesday’s Meridian loss to Skyline. (News-Press photo)

The Meridian High School Mustangs boys basketball team fought valiantly before losing 68-60 to Skyline High at the Mustang gym Tuesday night, but that was the case for the Varsity.



Before that, the Junior Varsity Mustangs provided the evening’s most thrilling moments when two clutch free throws by Daylen Martino with literally one second on the clock brought Meridian a 44-43 win.



In the varsity game that followed, the Mustangs fell behind early, 14-4, but rallied on the three-point shooting of Duncan Miller to take a 31-27 halftime lead. A bruising second half, with junior center Wyatt Trundle leading the way for his team, saw Skyline gradually retake the lead and win going away.