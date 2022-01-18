In Response to the Plastic Bag Tax

Editor,



I read in the FCNP that there will be a tax on plastic bags come April, and they will cost 5 cents each.



In my mind, can already hear the complaints. For those who feel like complaining, I would like to share that the tax on plastic bags in Vienna, Austria, where we lived for 4 years, was 30 cents a bag. (Granted, they were thicker and stronger than the grocery store bags we have here.) In Austria, they were very environmentally conscious and recycled, etc, more than we do here.



So, if you feel like complaining about a 5 cent tax, think about what we paid for bags in Europe.

Shirley Connuck

Falls Church