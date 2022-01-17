F.C. Schools Superintendent Notifies Parents Mask Mandate Remains in Effect This Week

Monday, Jan. 10 — Falls Church Schools Superintendent Dr. Peter Noonan Issued a communique to the parents of all students in the F.C. Public School System tonight confirming that the existing safety rules will remain in effect for the coming week for all students attending FCCPS classes. This includes the existing mandate that all students be masked.Noonan said that while the City schools, and others in this region, examine their options, the ruling by newly-inaugurated Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced last weekend to lift the masking mandate will not go into effect for a week. Noonan’s statement is as follows: “I wanted to reach out and let you know that since the Governor’s Executive Order #2 regarding mask mandates (https://www.governor.virginia.gov/media/governorvirginiagov/governor-of-virginia/pdf/74—eo/74—eo/EO-2—School-Mask-Mandate-Executive-Order-Exception.pdf) came out Saturday, we have been working non-stop on what it will mean for FCCPS going forward.

First and foremost, I want to let you know that nothing will change this coming week. The order doesn’t go into effect until the following week. In the days ahead, I will continue to work with parents via our School Affiliated Organizations (PTAs and multiple Booster organizations), School Board, teachers through the FCCEA, principals, operations staff, central office staff, and our legal team on how best to negotiate through this. Additionally, we are working with surrounding jurisdictions to find ways to support each other.”