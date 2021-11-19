Overnight Closures on I-66Planned Next Week

A full closure of I-66 East at I-495 is planned during the overnight hours Monday, November 22, and Tuesday, November 23, as crews continue installing bridge beams for a new flyover ramp at the I-66/I-495 Interchange as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. Lane closures, traffic stoppages, and ramp closures will also be implemented at the interchange those nights.



The full closure of I-66 East at I-495 is scheduled for both Monday and Tuesday nights from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. with traffic detoured using I-495 and Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) East.



The ramps from I-495 North to I-66 East, I-495 North to I-66 West, and the 495 Express Lanes North to I-66 East will also be closed both nights. Detours will be posted.



Drivers traveling on I-66 and I-495 during this time should expect delays and consider using alternate routes.