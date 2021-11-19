Suspect in Sexual Assault Arrested in Maryland

Friday, November 19, 2021 — The suspect in a sexual assault, Mark Alexander McKnight, age 31, no fixed address, was arrested last night at the Twinbrook Metro Station in Montgomery County, Maryland. City of Falls Church Detectives identified where McKnight was staying and coordinated the arrest with the Metro Transit Police. McKnight was wanted by City Police for a sexual assault that occurred on November 10. He is charged with Rape, Malicious Wounding, and other charges, and awaits a court hearing in Maryland to be transported back to Virginia for trial.



“We are profoundly fortunate to the members of our community that reached out to us with information,” said Police Chief Mary Gavin. “Stepping forward isn’t always easy, or people may think they don’t have important details – but you never know where that may lead. We appreciate the support of our Community. We are also grateful to the Metro Transit Police for their arrest of the individual. The multi-jurisdiction partnerships we have in the region are unmatched and critical to successfully doing our job.”