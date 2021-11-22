Top Places to Dine Out for Thanksgiving in the Falls Church Area

Pictured here is Founding Farmers “Thanksgiving at Home” meal which includes rolls and cornbread, a choice of meat or a vegan option, mashed potatoes, stuffing and a choice of dessert. (Photo Courtesy of Founding Famers)

Falls Church residents have plenty of options when it comes to eating out in the area on Thanksgiving Day.



Prices at nearby restaurants for individual meals range from $19.95 (JV’s) to $90 (2941 Restaurant), and group dinners to serve up to 12 are available, too (Liberty Barbecue, $220). (Or, just buy a bunch of single dinners!)



Reservations for sit down and take out are highly recommended. Dining and pickup hours vary. Restaurants featured here have carry out and delivery is available. Vegetarian, gluten-free and vegan choices are listed on several menus. Prices below do not include tax or tip.



Founding Farmers ($43, adults and $20 for children under age 13) will be open 11 a.m. — 8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Dine in, order meals to go or buy “Thanksgiving at Home.”



Farmers’ prix fixe includes potato rolls and cornbread; butternut squash soup or farmer’s salad; turkey, ham, prime rib, white fish, Southern fried chicken or a vegan mushroom “meatloaf”; mashed potatoes, cranberry relish, sweet potatoes, green beans, roasted vegetables, cornbread stuffing, and a choice of a dessert from apple cider sorbet, pumpkin caramel cheesecake and a piece of pie in several flavors.



“Thanksgiving at Home” orders need to be placed by 12 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19 (while supplies last). A complete dinner for four comes with sides of cranberry relish, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, sweet potatoes, green beans, roasted vegetables and a roasted turkey breast and gravy ($150), “ready-to-roast” whole turkey weighing between 10 and 13 pounds to serve between eight and ten ($200), honey glazed baked ham ($150), glazed salmon ($185), or prime rib ($220).



Need more? A la carte selections serve four and include entrees ($29-$89), desserts($25-$35), starters and sides ($12-$20).



Like chocolate? Choose from a half page of chocolate choices on the Founding Farmers’ menu.



Founding Farmers, 1800 Tysons Blvd., Tysons 22102, ph. (703) 442-8783, www.wearefoundingfarmers.com



JV Restaurant ($19.95 until 8 p.m., then, $29.95) will have a prix fixe dinner until 8 p.m. when the music and a $10 cover start. JV’s meal includes choices of turkey or ham served with green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, (optional) bread, cranberry sauce, gravy, dressing and pumpkin or pecan pie plus the music with Jimi Smooth & Hit Time who play funk, Motown, and oldies.



JV’s will be open 4 p.m. — 12:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving.



JV Restaurant, 6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church 22042, (703) 241-9504, www.jvsrestaurant.com



Pistone’s Italian Inn ($28) will be open from noon until 9 p.m. and “Chef Telly” (Bonaduce, also the owner), told us that Pistone’s will have the full regular menu available, and turkey dinner with traditional stuffing with sausage, gravy, cranberry sauce served with two choices of traditional sides (mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, butternut squash, string beans. spinach, and other veggies), plus a piece of pie of your choice. “We will also have specials for the non-turkey lover, seafood, fish and steak,” the chef said.



Pistone’s Italian Inn, 6320 Arlington Boulevard, Falls Church 22044, ph. (703) 533-1885. www.pistoneitalianinn.com



Ireland’s Four Provinces ($36.99, $17.99 under age 12 and free under age 3). This is the annual sumptuous spread offered by the City’s centrally-located and highly popular restaurant. Colm Dillon and crew also provide the option of a fully-plated traditional Thanksgiving meal to go.



Ireland’s Four Provinces, 105 West Broad St., Falls Church 22046, ph. (703) 534-8999, www.4psva.com



2941 Restaurant in Fairview Park ($90 and $340 for six), will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Its three-course meal comes with a choice of one of five appetizers (Caesar salad, King Salmon crudo, butternut squash velouté, foie gras terrine, crispy burrata), one of five entrees (turkey breast, ribeye tournedos, sea bass, turkey and lobster, or chestnut raviolini) and one serving of pumpkin custard or a chocolate pecan or apple tart.



Each six-person meal includes a half turkey and six butternut squash soups, six Caesar salads, three pomme purées, three sweet potato purées, three servings of green beans, and three servings of fricassée of winter root vegetables and gravy. More appetizers ($19-$28), sides ($10-$84) and desserts ($14) are available.



Times to pick up carry-out meals are from 4 — 8 p.m on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thanksgiving Day.



(“Pomme purée” is a French preparation with double the usual amount of cream mixed with whipped potatoes or 60 percent, potatoes and 40 percent, butter and cream. Oh, come on! It’s Thanksgiving. Who’s counting calories? Enjoy!)



2941 Restaurant, 2941 Fairview Park Dr. Falls Church, 22042, ph. 703-270-1500, www.2941.com.

Pictured heret is baklava, a layer pastry dessert, from Yayla Bistro in Arlington. (Photos Courtesy of Yayla Bistro)



Yayla Bistro ($36), a Turkish and Greek bistro opens Thanksgiving Day at 11 a.m. with the last seating at 8 p.m. Its prix fixe dinner is a three-course meal beginning with a mezze platter of falafel, hummus, Greek yogurt mixed with cucumbers, homemade bread and more, followed by the second course of your choice of several variations of Mediterranean chicken, bronzino, lamb chops, penne pasta with shrimp or chicken, turlu (ratatouille) or Greek salad, finishing with “apricot delight” or baklava.



Sign up on Yayla’s email list and get a 10 percent discount on your next visit. Yayla Bistro, 2201 N. Westmoreland St., Arlington 22213, ph. (703) 533-5600, www.Yaylabistro.com



Other area restaurants listing Thanksgiving menus online are Liberty Barbecue ($23, $92 for four and $220 for 10 to 12) 370 West Broad St., Falls Church 22046, ph. (703) 237-8227, www.libertyfallschurch.com



Open Road and Trio Grills ($85 for two, $165 for four), 8100 Lee Highway, Falls Church 22042, Open Road: ph. (571) 395-4400, www.openroadgrill.com and Trio: ph. (703) 992-9200, www.triomerrifield.com



Reserve and buy early since Thanksgiving comes but once a year (eat up!), sellouts are expected and, as managers say in restaurantville: “The early bird… gets the dinner!”