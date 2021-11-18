Redesigned Birch & Broad Shops Set to Open

The newly redesigned shopping center features a “modern farmhouse” look. (Photo: Federal Realty)

After months of remodeling, the newly redesigned and renamed Birch and Broad shopping center (formerly known as Falls Plaza) is nearing completion. The project includes façade renovation, new signage and more to add to the new modern farmhouse design of the 144,000 square foot shopping center.



Stores include Giant Food, Conte’s Bike Shop, CVS Pharmacy, Plaka Grill, Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s and Road Runner Sports and the addition of Crumbl Cookies, Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen and Aqua-Tots Swim Schools were just announced.



The project is expected to be completed soon with a grand opening, including a “grand illumination” ceremony that is expected to take place some time in the near future, likely before Christmas.



The renovation comes ahead of development of the new 10-acre project across the street, whose construction is about to begin.



In addition to its retailers, the Birch and Broad center will include outdoor dining spaces, including one that will be heated during the winter months ahead.



“We are pleased by Federal Realty’s new investment in the Birch and Broad shopping center. The fresh look of the facade, enhanced landscaping, and outdoor dining areas will be enjoyed by City shoppers and help Birch and Broad’s new and established businesses succeed,” Phil Duncan, Falls Church Council member and Chair of the Council’s Economic Development Committee, told the News-Press.



Located at the intersection of West Broad Street and Birch Street, the shopping center has already received lots of new traffic as new stores have begun to open.



“As we approach the completion of the renovation, we are thrilled to welcome the addition of three more notable merchants advancing Birch and Broad to almost full occupancy,” said Deirdre Johnson, vice president of asset management for Federal in a recent press release. “The upgraded aesthetics and outdoor amenities combined with a first-rate mix of shopping, dining and service merchants enhances the experiential element of Birch and Broad creating a premier destination for our neighbors and visitors of the City of Falls Church to gather and enjoy.”



From groceries, to coffee shops, sit down restaurants and more, there is something for everyone in this redesigned space.



Said Chris Gannon, CEO and co-founder of Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen, “We’re in a growth phase and this will be a really exciting opening for us — our first Virginia location. We hope to open our doors at Birch & Broad in summer of 2022.” Patrons of Bolay can build their own “Bol” options featuring healthy plants and proteins. “Guests can expect fine dining food at the speed and cost of fast casual — a menu with really delicious bold flavors.”



In addition to groceries and food, recreation for kids will also be available at the new Aqua Tots location — a swim school that is open all year long with a heated indoor pool, teaching children from four months to 12 years old how to swim.



“This is a moment of major expansion for the franchise, and we are excited to invite local families to register their little ones for world-class swimming lessons,” said Andrew George, owner of the Birch and Broad location of Aqua-Tots. “There are a lot of kids in the Falls Church area, and we can’t wait to get them in the water.”



While plans for an official grand opening are still in the works and have not been finalized, there are many locations already open in the shopping center and more information on the grand illumination is expected to be announced soon.