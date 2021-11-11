Falls Church Calendar: November 11 — 17, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, November 11 –

Baby Storytime. Join Tysons-Pimmit Library for songs, rhymes, stories and activities for you and your baby. Build an early literacy foundation while enjoying time together in your lap. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration, customers will be allowed in on a first come, first served basis. Check in at the Children’s Information desk for tickets. This class is best for babies 0-18 months and their caregivers.(7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

VFW Veterans Day Open House. The Falls Church VFW Post 9274 will be hosting a Veterans Day open house. The public and local community are invited to drop by and join them for an open house featuring BBQ, networking, games and more. Come celebrate all the contributions of our Veteran Community and get an opportunity to enjoy the hospitality of their Canteen and learn more about their Post. They will be open from 2 p.m. until late serving food from 4 — 8 p.m. (7118 Shreve Road, Falls Church) 2 — 8 p.m.

American Legion Veterans Day Open House. American Legion Post 130 will be hosting an open house for Veterans Day. (400 N. Oak St., Falls Church). 2 — 6 p.m.

Friday, November 12 –

Teen Volunteer Orientation at Mary Riley Styles. At orientation teen volunteers will learn about shelving procedures at the library and how to shelve, shelf read, and shelf shift (plus what those terms mean!) We will also talk about how to sign in and out for shifts and everything expected of teen volunteers at the library. To find out more about the program and to apply, please visit www.fallschurchva.gov/teenvolunteers. Ages 12—18. (120 N Virginia Ave., Falls Church). 4 — 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 13 –

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday at City Hall, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Kids in the Kitchen. Come join Tysons-Pimmit Library for a fun nutrition lesson and a healthy snack. This is an interactive experience that engages kids to form healthy eating habits and learn basic cooking skills. Snack ingredients are provided (may include nuts), just come ready to learn and have fun! This is for ages 3-8 only with one parent, if you have questions about the appropriate age for a program or its content please call the branch at 703-790-8088 (option 4). Due to space limitations they will only have room for one adult with each registered child. As of August 9th masks are once again required for all individuals in the library regardless of vaccination status. Registration is required and can be found at https://librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov/event/8071872. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 11 — 11:30 a.m.

Paws to Read with Lucy. Read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog at Thomas Jefferson Library. Bring your own book or choose a book from the library. Walk-ins welcome. Ages 6—12. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Monday, November 15 –

Storytime Fun for Preschoolers. Children and their caregivers are welcome to join Tysons-Pimmit Library for storytime. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration. Check in at the Info desk for tickets. Masks are once again required at the library regardless of vaccination status. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Fall Storytime. Join Mary Riley Styles children’s librarians for songs, stories and rhymes. Ages 2-4 with a caregiver. Masks are required for all attendees and social distancing will be enforced. If you or your child are feeling sick or having any respiratory symptoms, please cancel and stay home! Please be prompt; if you are more than five minutes late your space may be given to someone on the waitlist. Register online at https://mrspl.librarycalendar.com/events/fall-storytime-8. (120 N Virginia Ave., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Baby Lap Time. Join Thomas Jefferson Library for stories, songs, and lapsit activities for pre-walking babies. Space is limited to ticketed attendees for in-person events. Tickets are free and first-come, first-serve at the information desk 30 minutes before each program. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 1:30 — 2:30 p.m.

City Council Work Session. The City Council meets in-person in City Hall’s Council Chambers. In-person capacity may be limited due to Covid-19 safety, and all attendees must wear a mask and stay socially distant at all times. The meeting can be viewed live online (fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings) or on FCCTV (Cox channel 11, RCN channel 2, Verizon channel 35). There is no public comment at a work session. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 7:30 — 11:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 17 –

Pre-K Time. Join Thomas Jefferson Library for stories, songs and activities to get ready for kindergarten (age 3 — 5). Space is limited to ticketed attendees for in-person events. Tickets are free and first-come, first-serve at the information desk 30 minutes before each program. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

After School Activities and Adventures. Introducing After School Activities and Adventures: the after-school activity of the week at Woodrow Wilson Library. It might be games, activities, or crafts! It’s always a surprise and fun. Ages 6—12. Limited to the first 12 participants. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.

Tysons-Pimmit Teen Advisory Board. Join TAB at Tysons-Pimmit Library to share ideas to improve teen programming and earn volunteer credit. Grades 7—12. Pick up an application at the information desk or email [email protected] for more information. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 7 — 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday, November 11 –

The Sizemore Stetson Duo. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

I Am Kawehi with Waiting for Smith. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $17.50 – $50. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

John Lloyd Young’s Broadway. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $37 – $47. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Sol Roots Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Friday, November 12 –

Josh Allen with Garrett. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Sarah Levin Jazz. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Spanish Inspirations: Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $44. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1900.

10,000 Maniacs. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $55. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Kris Allen with Dylan Rockoff. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $25. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Brook Yoder. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-534-8999.

The Roadducks. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Gilbert Gottfried. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $30—$40. 9 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Torrey B. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Saturday, November 13 –

One Third Wish. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Game Over Man. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Scott Miller. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $25. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

David Bromberg and His Big Band. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $25. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Brook Yoder. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Wicked Jezabel. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Stranger: A Tribute to Billy Joel. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $17—$20. 9 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Nandan Kenkeremath. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

S.N.R.G. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10. 10 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Sunday, November 14 –

3 Dynamite Duo Acts. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Grateful Jams. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Liz Longley. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $18—$20. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Hiroshima. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $49.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Groovequest. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Monday, November 15 –

Tom Saputo & Friends. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Smithfield. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Rosanne Cash. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $69.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Tuesday, November 16 –

Open Mic. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Joe Henry. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20 – $25. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Rosanne Cash. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $69.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Wednesday, November 17 –

Adam Knudsen. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Open Mic. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Olive Vox. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15 – $50. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $75. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Storm Large. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $52+. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Theatre & Arts

Aesop’s Fables. Fun for the whole family! “Why do we procrastinate? What should we do when we find ourselves outfoxed? And what if the Boy Who Cried Wolf had access to a smart phone?” All these questions and more are explored in this fresh adaptation of Aesop’s Fables, inspired by the classic morals of these stories AND the troupe of student actors who will bring them to life. Catch the The Ant and the Grasshopper, The Tortoise and the Hare, and The Lion and the Mouse, have weathered the test of time. Our Learning Theater crew bring them to life with a 21st century twist and their classic heart. Please note: social distancing between parties and masks will be required along with proof of vaccination, or proof of negative Covid Test taken within 72 hours of visit. Accommodations available for students under 12. November 5 — 21, 2021. Fridays 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2:00 p.m. ​& 4:00 p.m. Adults tickets are $20. Student tickets are $18. Get a free ticket when you sign up as a volunteer.