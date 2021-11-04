Falls Church Calendar: November 4 — 10, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, November 4 –

Falls Church Fiber Artists. Drop in for this informal weekly group to knit and crochet at Mary Riley Styles Library. Share what you’re creating. Get advice from other knitters and crocheters or just chat while you work on your own project. All are welcome. (120 N Virginia Ave., Falls Church). 10 a.m — 12 p.m.

Baby Storytime. Join Tysons-Pimmit Library for rhymes, songs, stories and activities for you and your baby. Build an early literacy foundation while enjoying time together in your lap. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration, customers will be allowed in on a first come, first served basis. Check in at the Children’s Information desk for tickets.This class is best for babies 0-18 months and their caregivers. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Five & Under Storytime. Children and their caregivers are welcome to join Thomas Jefferson Library for stories, songs, and activities that build early literacy skills. Ages 0—5. Space is limited to ticketed attendees for in-person events. Tickets are free and first-come, first-serve at the information desk 30 minutes before each program. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Woodrow Wilson Baby & Me Storytime. Visit Woodrow Wilson to read stories, move your feet and have fun. Attendees will also be learning Spanish words as they fit with the theme of each program. Ages Birth-18 months with an adult. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

An Introduction to Cryptocurrency. Join Mary Riley Styles Library for an introduction to all things cryptocurrency presented by the Blockchain Association. During this session we will explore the basics of blockchain technology, describe some of the largest cryptocurrencies, and discuss regulatory issues surrounding the space. (120 N Virginia Ave., Falls Church). 7 — 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 6 –

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday at City Hall, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Saturday Morning Stories. Start your weekend off at the Woodrow Wilson Library to enjoy their in person Saturday Morning Stories event with Ms. Nancy. Guests will hear 3 to 4 stories and find new stories to check out. All ages are welcomed. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 10:15 — 10:45 a.m.

Family Storytime. Share the joy of playful learning together! Children and their caregivers can participate in music, movement and song in this program that promotes bonding and highlights the natural rhythms in language at Tysons-Pimmit Library. Ages 0—5. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Paws to Read with Lucy. Read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog at Thomas Jefferson Library. Bring your own book or choose a book from the library. Walk-ins welcome. Age 6—12. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Karaoke with Babs. The American Legion Post 130 will be hosting a karaoke event open to the public. (400 N. Oak St., Falls Church). 8 p.m.

Sunday, November 7 –

Native American Life in Fairfax County. Learn about local history of Native Americans this month! November is National Native American Heritage Month throughout the United States. Explore what life may have been like for Eastern Woodland Indians and their relationship with Fairfax County. Presented by the Fairfax County Park Authority at Tysons-Pimmit Library.(7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11:30 a.m.

Free Composting Workshop. Learn how to compost! Topics include: leaf mulching in your yard, yard waste composting, hands-on composting demonstration, making compost tea, proper food waste composting, and vermicomposting. All participants will receive free backyard compost bins. Participants must wear a mask and adhere to COVID-19 safety precautions. Only eight participants are allowed for this event. To reserve a spot, email Master Gardener, Sandra Tarpinian at [email protected] or call her at 571-275-8800. (312 Park Ave., Falls Church). 2 — 4 p.m.

Monday, November 8 –

Storytime Fun for Preschoolers. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration. Check in at the Tysons-Pimmit info desk for tickets. Masks are once again required at the library regardless of vaccination status. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Baby Lap Time. Parents are welcome to bring their pre-walking babies to Thomas Jefferson Library for stories, songs, and lapsit activities. Space is limited to ticketed attendees for in-person events. Tickets are free and first-come, first-serve at the information desk 30 minutes before each program. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 1:30 — 2:30 p.m.

City Council Meeting. The City Council meets in-person in City Hall’s Council Chambers. In-person capacity may be limited due to Covid-19 safety and all attendees must wear a mask and stay socially distant at all times. The meeting can be viewed live online (fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings) or on FCCTV (Cox channel 11, RCN channel 2, Verizon channel 35). Public comment can be made in-person or via MS Teams on any topic; sign-up by noon on the day of the meeting, fallschurchva.gov/PublicComment. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 7:30 — 11 p.m.

Wednesday, November 10 –

Pre-K Time. Join Thomas Jefferson Library for stories, songs, and activities to get ready for kindergarten. Age: 3-5. Space is limited to ticketed attendees for in-person events. Tickets are free and first-come, first-serve at the information desk 30 minutes before each program. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

After School Activities and Adventures. Introducing After School Activities and Adventures at Woodrow Wilson Library: the after-school activity of the week. It might be games, activities, or crafts. It’s always a surprise and fun. Ages 6—12. Limited to the first 12 participants. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.

Teen Art Club. Teen Art volunteers create art displays for the children’s desk at Mary Riley Styles Library. These may be individual art pieces based around a theme or larger displays. Art supplies will be provided. Participants must be members of the teen volunteer program. For volunteers in Grades 7-12, the Teen Art Club meets monthly during the school year. Teens who participate earn volunteer hours. Registration required. To apply to be a volunteer visit www.fallschurchva.gov/teenvolunteers. (120 N Virginia Ave., Falls Church). 6 — 8 p.m.

Pajama Storytime. Come in your pajamas and bring your teddy bear for a bedtime story at Tysons-Pimmit Library. Ages 0 to 7 and their families. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 7 — 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday, November 4 –

Bobby Thompson Trio. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Augustana. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $22. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $49.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Thrillbillys with Johnny Spampinato. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Harlem 100 Featuring Mwenso & The Shakes. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $52+. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Friday, November 5 –

Brook Yoder. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Bro Bro and the Komodo. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Stephanie Mills. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $89.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

The Cassaday Concoction with the 19th Street Band. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $12. 8 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Buck Meek with Kidi Band. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15 – $25. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Shartel & Hume Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Saturday, November 6 –

Snake Farmers. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Blue Book Value Band. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Stephanie Mills. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $89.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Aaron Lee Tasjan with Tristen. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $16. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

6 Pack Rodeo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Sunday, November 7 –

Swell Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Jazz/Blues Open Mic. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Chuck Prophet & The Mission with Matt Jaffe. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $25. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Steep Canyon Rangers. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $39.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Wolf Blues Jam. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Monday, November 8 –

Candlelight with Maeta. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. shows. 703-255-1566.

Tom Saputo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Marc Broussard with Drew Angus. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

The Bob James Quartet. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $40—$55. 8 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Tuesday, November 9 –

Open Mic. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

David Ryan Harris + Justin Kawika Young. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15 – $50. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Wallflowers with Marie Miller. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $75. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Wednesday, November 10 –

Open Mic. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Adam Knudsen. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Kayhan Kalhor. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $42+. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Charlie Hunter & Scott Amendola Duo. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20 – $25. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Brandy Clark with Alex Hall. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

THEATRE & ARTS

Aesop’s Fables. Fun for the whole family! “Why do we procrastinate? What should we do when we find ourselves outfoxed? And what if the Boy Who Cried Wolf had access to a smart phone?” All these questions and more are explored in this fresh adaptation of Aesop’s Fables, inspired by the classic morals of these stories AND the troupe of student actors who will bring them to life. Catch the The Ant and the Grasshopper, The Tortoise and the Hare, and The Lion and the Mouse, have weathered the test of time. Our Learning Theater crew bring them to life with a 21st century twist and their classic heart. Please note: social distancing between parties and masks will be required along with proof of vaccination, OR proof of negative COVID Test taken within 72 hours of visit. Accommodations available for students under 12. November 5 — 21, 2021. Fridays 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2:00 p.m. ​& 4:00 p.m. Adults tickets are $20. Student tickets are $18. Get a free ticket when you sign up as a volunteer.