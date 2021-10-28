Falls Church Calendar: October 28 — November 3, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, October 28-

Woodrow Wilson Storytime. Join Woodrow Wilson Library with your children to read stories, move your feet and have fun. Attendees will also be learning Spanish words as they fit with the theme of each program. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Baby Storytime. Caregivers and their children are invited to Tysons-Pimmit Library for songs, rhymes, stories and activities to build an early literacy foundation while enjoying time together in your lap. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration, customers will be allowed in on a first come, first served basis. Check in at the Children’s Information desk for tickets. This class is best for babies 0-18 months and their caregivers. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Saturday, October 30 –

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday at City Hall, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Early In-Person Voting Extended Hours. Registered voters in the City of Falls Church can vote early in-person for the November 2 General Election at City Hall. Bring a mask and valid voter ID. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange. Tired of completing the same puzzle over and over again? Join Thomas Jefferson Library for a puzzle swap! Bring in a gently-used puzzle you no longer want and take home a different one in a one-to-one swap. Please be sure that your puzzles have all their pieces prior to the event. All ages. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church).

Halloween Carnival. Come enjoy a spooktacular family fun Halloween Carnival in Cherry Hill Park for ages 2—11! This year’s event will include games, inflatables, live music, and snacks. The Mount Daniel Elementary Second Grade class will perform at 1:15 p.m. The Carnival will be open with two time-slots: 1:00 p.m. — 3:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. — 5:30 p.m. Time-slots are not age specific (i.e. the same activities for both age groups are available at both time slots). The cost to attend and participate in carnival activities is $1 per person (adults and children), cash only. (312 Park Ave., Falls Church). 1 — 5:30 p.m.

Paws to Read with Lucy. Read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog, at Thomas Jefferson Library. Bring your own book from home or choose a book from the library. Walk-ins welcome. Age 6 — 12. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Hocus Pocus Movie Showing at Eden Center. The Eden Center will present the free outdoor showing of the movie Hocus Pocus. There are many restaurant options to purchase dinner, and free popcorn and assorted Halloween will be provided. The first 50 children to attend wearing costumes will receive Eden Center gift certificates. Watch from your car at the Eden Center (6751-6799 Wilson Boulevard, Falls Church). 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 31 –

Sleepy Hollow United Methodist Church Howl-O-Ween. Bring your pets and your kids and drive-through the Sleepy Hollow UMC parking lot for some Halloween fun! They will have goodie bags for your pets and trick-or-treat bags for the kids. Come in costume if you like! They will take pictures and bless your pets. It’s drive-thru, stay-in-your-car fun. Masks not required for the fully-vaccinated. To register for the event, go to http://sleepyhollowumc.org/. (3435 Sleepy Hollow Rd., Falls Church). 2 — 4 p.m.

Columbia Baptist Church Trunk or Treat. Columbia Baptist Church’s annual Trunk or Treat is a fun, safe and convenient way for children and families of the community to celebrate Halloween in one location. Vehicles are parked together, decorated in a Halloween theme and are full of candy and goodies. Children can walk from trunk to trunk to look at the decorations and receive candy and other treats. This provides a controlled and safe family environment for trick-or-treaters (preschool — middle school). They hope that your kids will join them in wearing their Halloween costume and practicing their best “trick or treat” at the 40+ themed trunks. This is a free event. Everyone is welcome. For more information, visit www.columbiabaptist.org.(103 W Columbia St., Falls Church). 3 — 5 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat at Plaka. Plaka Restaurant is hosting a family-friendly trick-or-treat and Halloween Costume Contest, no purchase necessary. A 10% discount is available to those who stay for a fa-boo-lous dinner. To enter the contest, post a photo of children or pets on Facebook and the staff will select a winner in those categories. Winners will receive a $25 Plaka gift card digitally in their email.. The submission deadline is November 3 and winners will be announced on November 6. (1216 W Broad St., Falls Church). 6 — 8 p.m.

Monday, November 1 –

Storytime Fun for Preschoolers. Join Tysons-Pimmit Library in the Children’s area for a story and a song. No registration. Limited to 10 kids. Please get a ticket at the Info desk. Masks are once again required at the library regardless of vaccination status.(7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Baby Lap Time. Babies and their caretakers are welcome to join Thomas Jefferson Library for stories, songs and lapsit activities for pre-walking babies. Space is limited to ticketed attendees for in-person events. Tickets are free and first-come, first-serve at the information desk 30 minutes before each program. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 1:30 — 2:30 p.m.

Outdoor Sharpie Tile Art for Kids. Join Tysons-Pimmit Library outside and use Sharpies to create a watercolor-style artistic design. For ages 5-10. Weather permitting this program will be held outdoors in the grass, in the event of rain it will be canceled. Please call the branch at 703-790-8088 (option 4) if you have questions about the program. Registration required. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 7 — 8 p.m.

City Council Work Session. The City Council meets in-person in City Hall’s Council Chambers. In-person capacity may be limited due to COVID-19 safety, and all attendees must wear a mask and stay socially distant at all times. The meeting can be viewed live online (fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings) or on FCCTV (Cox channel 11, RCN channel 2, Verizon channel 35). There is no public comment at a work session. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 7:30 — 11:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 2 –

Election Day. There are three polling places in the City of Falls Church. Check your polling location on the Virginia Department of Elections website. Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Voters must be in line by 7:00 p.m. to vote. All voters must wear a mask or face covering inside their polling location and bring a valid Voter ID. Voters without valid Voter ID can vote by Provisional Ballot. Visit www.fallschurchva.gov/Vote for complete election details, including a sample ballot. (Locations vary). 6 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 3–

Pre-K Time. Join Thomas Jefferson Library. for stories, songs and activities to get ready for kindergarten. Age: 3-5. Space is limited to ticketed attendees for in-person events. Tickets are free and first-come, first-serve at the information desk 30 minutes before each program. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday, October 28–

Michelle Swan & Cherith Yuly. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Grady Spencer & The Work. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15 – $25. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Free Flowing Musical Experience. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Sol Roots Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Friday, October 29–

Bruce Turner Acoustic Soul. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Moonlight Ride. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Born Cross Eyed: Jammin Java’s 20th Anniversary Outdoor Concert Series. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $59.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Brook Yoder. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Young Relics: Halloween Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

MIYAVI. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $35—$75. 9 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Nandan Kenkeremath. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Saturday, October 30–

The New Rockwells. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Laura Benanti. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $42+. 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. shows. 703-255-1900.

Broke Superstar. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Super Funk 5. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Hayes Carll with Kirby Brown. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $29.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Brook Yoder. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Skinny Wallace: Halloween Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Legwarmers.The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $25. 9:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Alex “The Red” Parez. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, October 31–

Day of The Dead! Stealing Liberty. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Rocking Horror Cover Show featuring Pulses, Zach Benson, Dear Spring and Bluewreck. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10—$20. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Tom Paxton & the DonJuans with John McCutcheonThe Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

TAUK. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $25 8 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Josh Allen Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Monday, November 1–

The FIXX with Fastball. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $59.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Tuesday, November 2–

Shovels & Rope. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Noel Schajris. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $50—$100. 8 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Bachelor Boys Band. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Wednesday, November 3–

Adam Knudsen. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Smooth As Funk. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 6:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Chicks with Hits: Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $69.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Open Mic. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

John Waite. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $37+. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

THEATRE & ARTS

Having Our Say. This play follows the real-life centenarian Delany sisters as they welcome attendees into their home where they share 100 years of American history recounting fascinating events and anecdotes drawn from their rich family history and careers as pioneering African American professionals. All patrons must wear masks. Social distancing and proof of vaccination or negative COVID test is required for everyone 12 and over. Tickets available online. October 7 — 31. (410 South Maple Avenue, Falls Church). 703-436-9948.