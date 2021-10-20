Critter Corner: Brother Kitten

Brother Kitten is a fun loving member of the Gatz Family. Kitten spends his days hunting and chasing animals. When not outside he loves playing and being adored by his family members Penny Harper, Emmie, Nick and Ellie. He wishes to send his Mom Ellie a very happy birthday!

Just because you’re not famous doesn’t mean your pet can’t be! Send in your Critter Corner submissions to [email protected]