Falls Church Calendar: October 14 — 20, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, October 14-

Baby Storytime. Parents and children can join Tysons-Pimmit Library for songs, rhymes, stories and activities to build an early literacy foundation while enjoying time together. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration, customers will be allowed in on a first come, first served basis. This class is best for babies 0-18 months and their caregivers. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Five & Under Storytime. Families are welcome to join Thomas Jefferson library for stories, songs, and activities that build early literacy skills. Space is limited to ticketed attendees for in-person events. Tickets are free and first-come, first-serve at the information desk 30 minutes before each program. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Woodrow Wilson Storytime. Kids and their families can visit Woodrow Wilson Library to read stories and have fun. Attendees will also be learning Spanish words as they fit with the theme of each program. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Saturday, October 16 –

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday at City Hall, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Kids In Motion. Join Tysons-Pimmit Library for outside for motion and movement! This is an interactive experience that engages kids to form healthy fitness habits and empowers them to enjoy movement and fitness. Best suited for ages 3-8. Weather permitting this event will be held outdoors in the grass, in the event of rain it will be canceled. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 11 — 11:30 a.m.

Monday, October 18 –

Storytime for Preschoolers. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration, customers will be allowed in on a first come, first served basis. Check in at the Info desk for tickets. Masks are once again required at Tysons-Pimmit Library regardless of vaccination status. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Spooky Movie Night: Goosebumps. Celebrate spooky season at Woodrow Wilson Library’s showing of the 2015 movie Goosebumps. This movie is rated PG. This program is for all ages. No food or drink will be allowed during the movie to ensure safety. Per county standards all library visitors ages 2 and up must wear a mask while in county buildings. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 6 — 9 p.m.

Acrylic Pouring. Try out acrylic pouring art at Tysons-Pimmit Library to create a fun and unexpected masterpiece with colors to celebrate autumn. This event is for adults only. Masks are required inside the library. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 6:30 — 7:30 p.m.City Council Work Session. The City Council meets in-person in City Hall’s Council Chambers. In-person capacity may be limited due to COVID-19 safety, and all attendees must wear a mask and stay socially distant at all times. The meeting can be viewed live online (fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings) or on FCCTV (Cox channel 11, RCN channel 2, Verizon channel 35). There is no public comment at a work session. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 7:30 — 11:00 p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Thursday, October 14-

City Council Candidate Forum. Citizens For a Better City is hosting a virtual candidate forum for city council candidates on Zoom. CBC seeks to provide multiple opportunities to showcase the candidates given the large number running for office in this election cycle. More information and the Zoom link can be found online at fallschurchcbc.net. 7:30 — 9 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday, October 14-

Adam Knudsen. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Honeyfunk. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Damien Escobar. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $59.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Gayle Harrod Blues Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Linda Eder. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $52+. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Friday, October 15–

Shartel & Hume Duo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Sidewalk Soul. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

The Manhattans. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $55. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Will Hoge. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $25. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Gerry Timlin. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church) 8 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Rusty’s Lost Highway Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Bill Frisell Trio. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $35-$45. 9 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Saturday, October 16–

Skinnier Wallace Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Old Dominion Trio. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Raven’s Night. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $29.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Gerry Timlin. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church) 8 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Rodney Crowell. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $42+. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

The Rockits Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Smooth As Funk. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15 – $25. 9 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Sunday, October 17–

5X5 Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Open Mic. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Erin McKeown + Steve Slagg. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Judy Collins. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $59.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $26-$30 8 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Wolf’s Blues Jam. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Monday, October 18–

Tom Saputo & Friends. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Eilen Jewell. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $25. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Boney James. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $79.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Tuesday, October 19–

Open Mic. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Robbie Fulks. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $22. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Boney James. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $79.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Wednesday, October 20–

Adam Knudsen. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Open Mic. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Sean Rowe. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Garrison Keillor. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Theater & Arts

Having Our Say. This play follows the real-life centenarian Delany sisters as they welcome attendees into their home where they share 100 years of American history recounting fascinating events and anecdotes drawn from their rich family history and careers as pioneering African American professionals. All patrons must wear masks. Social distancing and proof of vaccination or negative COVID test is required for everyone 12 and over. Tickets available online. October 7 — 31. (410 South Maple Avenue, Falls Church). 703-436-9948.

Picnic. A small Kansas town in the 1950s is the setting for William Inge’s bittersweet melodrama Picnic, which explores themes of sexuality, repression, rites of passage, and disappointment. Bring a picnic and a blanket to enjoy Picnic under the NOVA sky. Tickets available online. October 15, 16, 22, 23. (400 N Oak St, Falls Church).