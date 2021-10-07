Falls Church Calendar: October 7 — 13, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, October 7-

Baby Storytime. Parents and children can join Tysons-Pimmit Library for songs, rhymes, songs, stories and activities. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration, customers will be allowed in on a first come, first served basis. Check in at the Children’s Information desk for tickets. This class is best for babies 0-18 months and their caregivers. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Friday, October 8 –

Repujado Craft. Those interested can join Tysons-Pimmit Library to learn the art of repujado, an ancient art of embossing or pressing shapes into metal to create a unique design. Everything needed to make a repujado, including aluminum metal foil and other materials, will be provided. Registration is required. Best suited for ages 8 — 12. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 4 — 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 9 –

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday at City Hall, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Farm Day. Falls Church’s annual Farm Day event returns this year to Cherry Hill Park. Attendees can enjoy a day of old fashioned fun and activities for the whole family, including a petting farm, pony rides, pumpkin painting, scarecrow making (bring your own long pants and a sleeved shirt), live music, tours of the Cherry Hill Farmhouse and barn, blacksmith demonstrations, and more. The event is free to attend but some activities may have a small fee (cash only). (312 Park Ave., Falls Church) 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Paws to Read With Lucy. Kids are welcome to come and read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog at Thomas Jefferson Library. Bring your own book or choose a book from the library. Walk-ins welcome. Age 6-12. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Monday, October 11 –

Acrylic Pouring Art for Teens. Teens ages 13 — 18 are invited to Tysons-Pimmit Library to try out acrylic pouring art to create their own art with colors to celebrate the fall. Registration is required. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 2:30 — 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 12-

City Council Meeting. The City Council meets in-person in City Hall’s Council Chambers. In-person capacity may be limited due to COVID-19 safety, and all attendees must wear a mask and stay socially distant at all times. The meeting can be viewed live online (fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings) or on FCCTV (Cox channel 11, RCN channel 2, Verizon channel 35). Public comment can be made in-person or via MS Teams on any topic; sign-up by noon on the day of the meeting, fallschurchva.gov/PublicComment. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 7:30 — 11 p.m.

Wednesday, October 13 –

Pajama Storytime. Children ages 0 — 7 and their families are invited to come in their pajamas and bring a teddy bear for a bedtime story. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 7 — 7:30 p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Thursday, October 7-

The Falls Church League of Women Voters and the Village Preservation and Improvement Society are hosting a virtual candidate forum for the Falls Church School Board candidates. To attend that forum, please register at: http://evite.me/USVydYUybC. If you register, you will be sent a Zoom link before the event. You may suggest questions that you would like the candidates to answer by emailing [email protected] For any general questions about the two forums, please email Barbara Lipsky at [email protected]. 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 10 –

Conversation with Council Member Letty Hardi. The Falls Church League of Women Voters is hosting a virtual conversation with Council Member Letty Hardi, she will be addressing many issues of local importance such as combatting COVID-19, promoting social justice, and infrastructure spending. The program is open to the public and questions from the audience are welcome. Information on joining this Zoom program is posted on the website for the Falls Church League of Women Voters, or you may email Barbara Lipsky, [email protected]. 3 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday, October 7 –

Robyn Hitchcock. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20 — $28. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Lori McKenna. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $29.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Jim Messina. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $47+. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Friday, October 8 –

New Legacy Blues. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

So Fetch: A 2000’s Dance Party. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $12. 7 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Malibu Wanderers. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Dan & Chuck. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church) 7 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Christopher Cross. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $59.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Wicked Jezabel. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). $10. 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Karla Bonoff. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $32+. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Saturday, October 9 –

City Farm Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Brook Yoder. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church) 7 p.m. 703-534-8999.

The Guess Who. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $69.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Josh Allen Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Sunday, October 10 –

Groovequest. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Open Mic. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

David Wilcox. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $30 — $35. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Phil Vassar. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Monday, October 11 –

Gregory Alan Isakov & Patty Griffin. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $95. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Tuesday, October 12 –

Sam Amidon. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $18. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Gregory Alan Isakov & Patty Griffin. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $95. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Wednesday, October 13 –

Mitchell Norton. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Gettin’ Weir’d. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15 – $25. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Damien Escobar. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $59.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

THEATER & ARTS

Having Our Say. This play follows the real-life centenarian Delany sisters as they welcome attendees into their home where they share 100 years of American history recounting fascinating events and anecdotes drawn from their rich family history and careers as pioneering African American professionals. All patrons must wear masks. Social distancing and proof of vaccination or negative COVID test is required for everyone 12 and over. Tickets available online. October 7 — 31. (410 South Maple Avenue, Falls Church). 703-436-9948.