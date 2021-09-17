Welcoming Week 2021 Kicks Off in Falls Church

Welcoming Week in Falls Church has returned for its third year in a row. The week-long event started in 2018 focuses on using community events to help build connections with local immigrants and refugees, and is a part of the Welcoming America movement that addresses that same goal.

This week’s main event is the launch of the 2021-22, Celebrating Community | Our Stories. This film series will begin with their sponsoring the outdoor, public screening of “Raya and the Last Dragon” at the City of Falls Church’s Sunset Cinema on Friday, September 17 at Cherry Hill Park and a virtual webinar on Saturday, September 18 at noon featuring Osnat Shurer, the producer of “Raya and the Last Dragon” and Dr. S. Steve Arounsack, visual anthropologist and lead cultural advisor for the film.