(Photo: Gary Mester)

It’s been a long time coming but people finally got to gather in a way they are used to for Falls Church’s Festival. The Taste of Falls Church competition was in full swing as well with Rare Bird Coffee Roasters and Thompson Italian winning Best Taste, Hot N’ Juicy Crawfish winning Best Menu, and Preservation Biscuit Company winning the People’s Choice Award. (Photos by J. Michael Whalein and Gary Mester)

(Photo: J. Michael Whalen)

(Photo: J. Michael Whalen)

(Photo: J. Michael Whalen)

(Photo: Gary Mester)

(Photo: J. Michael Whalen)

(Photo: J. Michael Whalen)

(Photo: J. Michael Whalen)

(Photo: Gary Mester)

(Photo: Gary Mester)