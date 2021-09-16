Meridian High School Digitizes History

With the construction of Meridian High School, the school also made the decision to digitize many of its old yearbooks, editions of The Lasso, hallway artwork as well as athletics and academic trophies. They can all be viewed at mustangs.touchpros.com.

The site has photos from chorus concerts, plays, and band competitions, along with photos and videos from Robotics events. On the athletics side, visitors can see the Hall of Fame, check out school and state records and see information and photos from over 280 championship teams (including 69 state championships), and close to 300 distinguished athletes.

The site is continuing to add and update content. Anyone who has information or photos to add, they can send it to [email protected]