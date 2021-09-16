Early Voting For November Election Kicks Off Friday

By Amanda Snead

Early Voting Kicks off in City of Falls Church on Friday, ahead of the November election. (Photo: News-Press)

Early voting for the Virginia general election will begin on Friday, September 17th and end on Saturday, October 30th. Voters have the option to request a ballot and vote by mail or vote in person.

This election includes races for Governor, Attorney General, Lieutenant Governor and the House of Delegates.

As of July 2020, Virginia now has “no excuse early voting,” meaning that voters can now vote early without the need for a “valid” reason to vote absentee.

According to David Bjerke of the Voter Registration and Office of Elections, those who have already requested a ballot by mail can expect to have their ballots on or before the day early voting begins.

The deadline to apply for a mail-in absentee ballot is October 22nd. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, November 2nd in order to be counted.

Mail-in ballots can also be deposited in a secure deposit box located outside of City Hall.

In-person absentee voting will take place at Falls Church City Hall from eight to five every Monday through Friday beginning on September 17th. Additionally, City Hall will be open Saturday, October 23rd and Saturday, October 30th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, October 24th from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Voters can also choose to vote in person on Election Day. Polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Those planning to vote in person on Election Day can find their polling location online on the Falls Church Government website or the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Those voting in person should bring a valid form of identification. This includes a Voter Card, a utility bill with your name and registered address or photo IDs such as a Virginia driver’s license, a United States passport or employment ID.