McLean Center’s Harvest Festival Set For Sept. 25

McLean Community Center (1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean, VA) will be hosting its Harvest Happenings Festival on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Families can attend the event for free, but registration is required. The festival will take place both indoors and outdoors and will include a petting zoo, craft projects, a magician and more.

Masks are required indoors, regardless of vaccination status and patrons will be assigned an entry time to allow for social distancing. For more information, those interested can visit www.mccleancenter.org.

