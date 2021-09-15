Foundation Insurance Group Awarded Professional Agent of the Year Award

Foundation Insurance Group was awarded the 2021 National Professional Agent of the Year Award by the Professional Insurance Agents Association. The award recognizes the agency’s commitment to serving clients and helping them to protect what is most important to them through business, personal, and life insurance. John Potthast started his Falls Church-based agency in 1994 as a ‘scratch agent’ for Erie Insurance. The company now has a staff of 50 and is currently The largest Erie agent in Virginia, and the fifth largest in the entire company. This award is presented annually based on professional accomplishment, dedication towards professional development designations, involvement in the industry and contributions to the community. Foundation Insurance Group has also been named the three-time winner of Erie’s Quality Agent of the Year Award, representing Foundation’s exemplary sales performance, profitability and commitment to customer service. To be recognized more than once, let alone three times, is exceptionally rare. The agency was also named to the Insurance Business America magazine’s Hot 100. For more information, visit www.FoundationInsuranceGroup.com.

