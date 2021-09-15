News From the Front Page September 15, 2021 10:00 AM by FCNP.com CAMPAIGNING IN HIS BID for a second term as Virginia’s governor, Terry McAuliffe appeared at the annual Jim Scott Memorial Labor Day BBQ for Del. Marcus Simon last weekend. Among the Falls Church faithful at the event, shown here, were Vice Mayor Marybeth Connelly (far left), Del. Simon (center) and among those on the right, a masked Council member Phil Duncan, Debra Roth, Revenue Commissioner Tom Clinton and School Board candidate Lori Silverman. (Photo: News-Press) Facebook Twitter LinkedIn