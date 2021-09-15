From the Front Page

News

by FCNP.com
CAMPAIGNING IN HIS BID for a second term as Virginia’s governor, Terry McAuliffe appeared at the annual Jim Scott Memorial Labor Day BBQ for Del. Marcus Simon last weekend. Among the Falls Church faithful at the event, shown here, were Vice Mayor Marybeth Connelly (far left), Del. Simon (center) and among those on the right, a masked Council member Phil Duncan, Debra Roth, Revenue Commissioner Tom Clinton and School Board candidate Lori Silverman. (Photo: News-Press)