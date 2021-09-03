P. Michael Laub, Former School Board President, Longtime F.C. Resident, Dies

P. Michael Laub, a former School Board president and longtime City of Falls Church resident, has died from complications of a stroke.

He was a longtime member and past president of the Falls Church Citizens for a Better City and numerous other citywide organizations.

He was a devoted member of the Rock Spring United Church of Christ in North Arlington for over 45 years.

He served on the Board of Deacons and as a Sunday School teacher, among other roles. He faithfully attended the 9 a.m. service until his health precluded him from doing so.

He held a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Chicago and spent time in his career with the Federal Reserve Board and USAID.

He is survived by his wife, Bev Laub, and two sons, Peter, an administrator in the Falls Church School System, and Brian. Information about a memorial service will come at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Rock Spring Congregational UCC or the Falls Church Education Foundation.