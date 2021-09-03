Fairfax Pride Groups Assail Va. Court Ruling

The members of Fairfax County Public Schools’ Pride, Pride Liberation Project and GLSEN Northern Virginia this week announced a call to elected officials to stand up for transgender and gender-expansive students in the wake of Monday’s ruling from the Supreme Court of Virginia.

In their statement, they noted that the Virginia Supreme Court has declared “that teachers have the right to publicly declare their intent to deadname and misgender their students (that is, to maliciously call transgender students by names and refer to them by pronouns that the students no longer use); it appears that teachers may declare their intent to harm children in this way.”