F.C. Schools Receives Grant For 2 New Electric Buses

As Falls Church City Public Schools prepared for students to head back to class following the summer break, news has come that FCCPS is one of 19 Virginia school divisions receiving a grant to replace diesel school buses with new electric buses.

The grant announcement came last Thursday, in a news release from the governor’s office. FCCPS will receive $530,000 for two electric buses from the Volkswagen (VW) Environmental Mitigation Trust.

The electric school buses are a first for Falls Church.

“We are, quite simply, thrilled with the award of two electric buses to Falls Church City Public Schools,” said Superintendent Peter J. Noonan. “We anticipate that more funding will be available for our academic programs with the reduced life cycle and operating costs for these vehicles. Environmental sustainability and resilience are core values of our community,” Dr. Noonan said.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam made the grant announcement Thursday as part of a push to transition to a cleaner economy across the state.

“We all benefit from transitioning away from diesel school buses and investing in clean alternatives for our transportation system,” said Northam. “I know how important clean air is for children’s health.”

“Our curriculum and outreach programs influence our students to understand the social and technical aspects of our use of energy resources,” Dr. Noonan said. “In addition, the health benefits to our children from cleaner air and reduced noise in and around the buses also resonate strongly in our community, rated one of the healthiest in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.”