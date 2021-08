(Photo courtesy: Jody Acosta)

WE – Women Electeds of Falls Church announces the formation of a new political action committee. Its purpose is to support F.C. candidates for election to state and local offices.

PAC Founding Board members are Jody Acosta, Marybeth Connelly and Debbie Hiscott. WE is holding its inaugural fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 12, 3 – 6 p.m. For more information, email: [email protected]