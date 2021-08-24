Reminder: Collect for Kids Supply Drive Is Ongoing

Fairfax County Public Schools is once again helping lead the Collect for Kids effort to secure school supplies for the students who need them most. Collect for Kids is a collaborative group of not-for-profit and for-profit organizations promoting and coordinating school supply and backpack drives to benefit Fairfax County students.

One easy way to support this community effort is with the virtual fundraising campaign, which can be found at fcpsfoundation.org/impact/collect-for-kids. All monies raised are used to purchase pre-made, grade-level appropriate school supply kits for students in need. This ensures that the schools know exactly what supplies they will receive and saves time collecting and distributing items.

With nearly 60,000 students in the county who need school supplies or backpacks, they are actively seeking business and community partners for additional support. If you or your organization is interested in assisting with this effort, contact Kathy Ryan at [email protected] for more information.