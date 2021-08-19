Around F.C.

Storms, Excessive Heat Hit Falls Church

by FCNP.com
SEVERAL WATER MAIN PIPES needed repair in Falls Church this past week, with the damage mainly concentrating around Lincoln Ave. (Photo: Courtesy Shaun van Steyn)

Falls Church has endured a wet weather week that’s left considerable damage throughout the City. It began with the storm-caused electrical outage and has led up to seven broken water main pipes, mainly concentrating around Lincoln Ave.

Another weather-related concern has been what feels like 100+ degree weather that has persisted for the past week.
Fairfax Water technicians indicated that the break at 416 Lincoln would be the first one to be repaired; no time frame has been established as of yet.