Storms, Excessive Heat Hit Falls Church

SEVERAL WATER MAIN PIPES needed repair in Falls Church this past week, with the damage mainly concentrating around Lincoln Ave. (Photo: Courtesy Shaun van Steyn)

Falls Church has endured a wet weather week that’s left considerable damage throughout the City. It began with the storm-caused electrical outage and has led up to seven broken water main pipes, mainly concentrating around Lincoln Ave.

Another weather-related concern has been what feels like 100+ degree weather that has persisted for the past week.

Fairfax Water technicians indicated that the break at 416 Lincoln would be the first one to be repaired; no time frame has been established as of yet.