Storms, Excessive Heat Hit Falls Church

Falls Church has endured a wet weather week that’s left considerable damage throughout the City. It began with the storm-caused electrical outage and has led up to seven broken water main pipes, mainly concentrating around Lincoln Ave.
Another weather-related concern has been what feels like 100+ degree weather that has persisted for the past week.
Fairfax Water technicians indicated that the break at 416 Lincoln would be the first one to be repaired; no time frame has been established as of yet.