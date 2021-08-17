Crime Report: 39-Year Old Male Arrested for Assault & Battery

On the evening of Aug. 4, a 29-year old Falls Church male was arrested for the Assault & Battery of a family member.

Trespass, S Washington St, Aug 3, 9:48 AM, a male, 64, of no fixed address, was issued a summons for trespass.

Fraud, W Broad St, Aug 3, 4:24 PM, an incident of fraud was reported.

Driving Under the Influence, W Broad/N West St, August 5, 12:53 AM, a male, 30, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, Refusal and Destruction of Property.

Larceny from Vehicle, Gundry Dr., between 11 PM, August 5 and 9 AM, August 6, unknown suspect(s) entered two unsecured vehicles and took items of value.

Tampering with Auto, Gundry Dr., between 10 PM, August 5 and 10 AM, August 6, unknown suspect(s) rummaged through an unsecured vehicle.

Fraud – Credit Card, Wilson Blvd, August 6, 12:17 PM, an incident of fraud was reported.

Larceny from Vehicle, Gundry Dr., between 8:30 PM, Aug 5 and 12:30 PM, Aug 6, unknown suspect(s) rummaged through an unsecured vehicle and took an item of value.