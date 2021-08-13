U.S. Census Shows F.C. Population Up 20% in Past Decade

The population of the City of Falls Church grew by almost 20 percent in the last decade, official data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday revealed. As of April 1, 2020, the population of the Little City has grown to 14,658, up by 19.4 percent from 12,332 just a decade earlier.

An initial review of the Census data also shows that the Little City’s average value of an owner-occupied housing unit now stands at $789,300. The City population remains 71.7 percent White alone (not Hispanic of Latino), followed by 10.7 percent Hispanic or Latino, 9.9 percent Asian, 4.9 percent Black or African-American and 3.7 percent two or more races.

Those under age 18 constitute 30.02 percent of the population, and those over 65 percent 12.9 percent. Female persons constitute 51.4 percent. Foreign-born persons are 19.2 percent of the population, and there are 908 veterans. There are 5,493 households, with 80.5 percent living in the same residence as a year ago. Among persons age 5 and up, percentage of households speaking a language other than English is 19.3 percent.

Of the population that’s 25 and up, 98.2 percent have a high school or higher degree, and 77.8 percent have a bachelor’s degree or higher. 74.4 percent of the population is in the civilian labor force. Only 3.0 percent of the population under age 65 have no health insurance.

Median household income is $127,610, and average per capita income is $72,325. Persons in poverty is 3.2 percent. There are 2,129 business firms in the City, 763 being women-owned and 503 being minority-owned.